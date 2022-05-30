Thunder earns shot at title

This is the best season in Trine softball history.

The No. 6 seed Thunder clinched that status Sunday when they beat fifth-seeded Berry 5-0 in the Division III World Series at the Moyer Complex in Salem, Virginia to advance to the national championship for the first time. Amanda Prather hit her second home run in as many games and Anna Koeppl and Lauren Clausen combined to pitch a shutout.

The Thunder (35-11), who have never placed better than third in the NCAA Tournament, started the season a program-worst 0-7, but have won 20 straight and can finish no worse than second. They face No. 1 Christopher Newport (45-1) at 1:30 p.m. today in Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series. Game 2 will be Monday at 11 a.m. with Game 3 at 1:30 p.m. Monday if necessary.

“This team had the worst start in history and the best finish, so you see the spectrum we've covered,” Trine coach Don Danklefsen said. “When we left, we had a saying: 'Why not us? Why not now?' They came on the bus and they believed they could win this and that hasn't changed.

“Obviously Newport's a great team. ... But we can go out and take our chances. I think there's no pressure on us. Nobody except our inner circle expects us to win.”

Trine jumped in front of Berry (36-13) when, with Emma Beyer on second and Emily Wheaton on third, Mercede Daugherty dropped down a bunt. One run scored easily and Berry second baseman Abbey Gamble threw the ball away, bringing in Beyer for a 2-0 lead.

Prather broke the game open in the fifth with a three-run blast to left. The junior hit a grand slam against No. 2 Salisbury on Saturday and has driven in eight runs in the last two games.

“Before my at-bat, (Danklefsen) said 'Watch the changeup,'” Prather said. “I had seen about everything they could go throw at me – inside, outside, riseball, changeup – so it was just making the adjustments and executing when I needed to. ... I just wanted to get a job done.”

Koeppl and Clausen combined to give up six hits and a walk with two strikeouts in the shutout, which was Trine's fourth in eight NCAA Tournament games.

Koeppl got a groundout with two on and two out in the second and exited in the fourth with runners on second and third and one out. Clausen got a pair of pop-ups to end the threat and went on to earn the victory, improving to 6-0.

It was only the second game in the tournament in which Thunder ace Adrienne Rosey did not pitch.

“I know that Lauren and I are always matched up together so coming into today I was really confident knowing I can do what I can do and Lauren can come in whenever she has to finish it and do her job, as well,” Koeppl said. “I'm just really proud of us doing this together because that's how it always is.”

Christopher Newport has won 22 in a row and beat Trine 5-0 in the Thunder's season-opener March 4. Both teams are looking for their first national championship.

