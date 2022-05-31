Thunder drops Game 1 of title series

Trine softball's 20-game winning streak is over, and the Thunder is one loss from elimination in the NCAA Division III College World Series.

The sixth-seeded Thunder got a go-ahead single from freshman Emma Beyer in the fourth inning of Game 1 of their best-of-three championship series with No. 1 Christopher Newport on Monday, but surrendered five runs in the fifth inning and lost 6-3 at the Moyer Complex in Salem, Virginia.

The loss was Trine's first since April 15. Christopher Newport (46-1) has won 23 in a row and can capture the title today at 11 a.m. If Trine (35-12) wins, a decisive third contest will follow at 1:30 p.m. Both are seeking their first crown.

“I thought for the first time this week we looked a little tight,” Trine coach Don Danklefsen said of Monday's loss. “We looked in a hurry, rushed a little bit, made some bad decisions.”

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Thunder right-fielder Taylor Murdock reached on an error and Amanda Prather singled and stole second to put two runners in scoring position. Scarlett Elliott followed with a run-scoring bunt single to knot the score.

Prather tried to score from second on the bunt, but was thrown out at the plate. That baserunning miscue cost Trine a run when Beyer delivered an RBI single to score Elliott and put the Thunder up 2-1. Trine also ran into an out on the bases in the fifth when Ellie Trine was picked off.

“Our baserunning was terrible,” Danklefsen said. “I'm not sure what we were thinking a couple of times.”

Christopher Newport took control in the fifth against Trine ace Adrienne Rosey. A single, an error, a bunt single and a bases-loaded walk knotted the score at 2 and All-American Kaitlyn Hasty delivered a grand slam, her nation-leading 19th home run of the year.

Rosey pitched five innings and gave up six runs, though only one was earned.

“We're going to find (today) what's inside,” Danklefsen said. “We're going to know right away how much fight's left. I've been here before where we lose the first game and the second game we don't show up. This team I trust to come back and fight.”

