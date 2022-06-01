Thunder softball team's title hopes swept away

Trine softball's quest for its first national championship came to an end in the Division III World Series on Tuesday with a 3-0 loss to No. 1 Christopher Newport at the Moyer Complex in Salem, Virginia.

Christopher Newport (47-1) won its first national title while sixth-seeded Trine settled for second place in the NCAA Tournament, the best finish in program history. The Thunder started the season 0-7, its worst start ever.

After winning 20 games in a row from April 19 through Sunday, the Thunder (35-13) lost the first two games in the best-of-three championship series against the Captains. Trine lost 6-3 in Game 1 on Monday. Christopher Newport also beat Trine 5-0 in the Thunder's season-opener March 4.

Tuesday's Game 2 saw the Captains jump in front in the top of the first thanks to a pair of Trine miscues. Leadoff hitter Caitlin Abernathy reached second on an error by Thunder right-fielder Taylor Murdock and got to third on a passed ball. She scored on a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 Newport lead.

After Trine pitcher Lauren Clausen retired the first two hitters in the fourth, she surrendered a single and a walk and then gave up a two-run double to second baseman Maddie Hool, the last batter the sophomore right-hander faced.

Clausen took her first loss of the season, finishing the campaign 6-1.

Trine ace Adrienne Rosey pitched 31/3 shutout innings in relief, striking out three and giving up three hits.

Captains pitcher Jamie Martin retired the first 10 hitters and pitched a complete game, striking out six and giving up only two hits. She finished her season 22-1.

In the fifth inning, Trine loaded the bases with a Scarlett Elliott walk, an Emma Beyer bunt single, a sacrifice bunt and a fielder's choice on a grounder back to the pitcher that left everyone safe.

With the tying run on first, Martin struck out Ainsley Phillips and threw out Trine leadoff hitter Ellie Trine at first when she tried to bunt her way on.

Trine was shut out for the first time since opening day March 4, when the team was blanked twice.

Rosey, shortstop Amanda Prather and left-fielder Anna Gill made the All-College World Series team for the Thunder. Rosey got two wins in four appearances with a 1.33 ERA and 20 strikeouts, Prather hit a grand slam and a three-run homer on back-to-back days and Gill made a series of impressive defensive plays in left.

All three will return next season.

