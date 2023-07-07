Purdue Fort Wayne announced the schedule for the upcoming women's volleyball season on Friday. The Mastodons will host an exhibition against Xavier at the Gates Sports Center on Aug. 19, then begin the regular season at Ball State's tournament on Aug. 25 and 26. PFW will host Miami (OH), SIUE and Valparaiso at the Purdue Fort Wayne Invitational on Sept. 15 and 16, and the 18-match Horizon League season will start on Sept. 19 with a visit from Oakland. The top six teams in the league will qualify for the Horizon League Championships, which will be hosted by the top seed on Nov. 17-19.
The full schedule is available here.