The second annual Onset Volleyball Tournament will take place Thursday through Saturday at Saint Francis’ Hutzell Center and at Memorial Coliseum. Seventeen women’s teams will take part, including USF, Grace, Huntington and Indiana Tech, and national powers Viterbo, Wayland Baptist, Marian and Taylor.
2nd Onset Volleyball Tournament, hosted by USF, coming to Fort Wayne
Justin Cohn
Senior Writer
