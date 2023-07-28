Nick Holder looks back to last year’s City Championship – when he tied for second place with a three-day total of 4 under – and understands how much it influenced everything he’s done on a golf course since.
“It was definitely a different feel for me and it’s a lot different than playing in college tournaments,” said Holder, who is on Purdue Fort Wayne’s golf team. “But just being that close to winning and not being able to get it done, it just stuck in my mind the past year and pushed me to play better.
“I will say, I learned a lot also because there were 100 to 200 people watching us that final back nine and I learned to control my breathing, to take deep breaths and just focus on ‘one shot at a time’ out there on the course, not thinking ahead.”
Jonny Filler won last year’s City Championship – which was held at Autumn Ridge Golf Course – at 7 under, edging Holder and Kevin Irons by three strokes.
Holder played well in the final round with a 1-over 73, but it wasn’t up to what he’d done in the first two rounds with a 70 and a 69, and he observed how some more experienced competitors went lower down the stretch to reshape the leader board. Filler, for instance, had a final-round 69 and Irons a 70.
The experience was informative for Holder throughout his college season and now as he prepares for this year’s City Championship – run by the Fort Wayne Golf Association – which is Aug. 5 to 7 at Pine Valley Country Club.
“Me and Callahan (Elzey), who was my caddie, we put a good game plan together (last year),” Holder said. “We tried to play pretty conservative for the most part, a lot of fairways and greens, and a lot of consistent play led to me being in a spot I wanted to be in the last day, in the final group. I just couldn’t get it done on the back nine the final day, but I learned a lot of things and can only ask to put myself in the same position and do it right this time.”
Holder, 22, a former Bishop Dwenger golfer, was a big part of PFW’s success last season. As a redshirt freshman, his 74.74 stroke average was behind only Kasey Lilly’s 73.05 and Hunter Mefford’s 73.59.
Twice, Holder shot 4-under 67s – tied for the program’s low last season – and he helped the Mastodons to the school’s first Horizon League championship.
“It was awesome, definitely a confidence booster to see some success for all the hard work that not only I, but all of us, did behind the scenes that no one saw besides us,” Holder said. “Finally being able to do something cool and put our names in the history books was awesome.”
The Mastodons finished 13th at their NCAA regional at Bath, Michigan, in May, when Holder had a three-day total of 10 over, the best ever by a Mastodons golfer at a regional.
“It was cool going out there and battling it out against those Power Five schools, that was fun,” Holder said. “Just seeing how our games stacked up against theirs and also seeing the gap between the Power Five and the Mid Majors, that really pushed us all this summer to work on our games and try to close that gap and put us in the same position next season.”
PFW’s players will certainly be ones to watch at this year’s City Championship. Lilly shot a 1-under 71 in the qualifier July 22 at Cherry Hill, and Mefford and Jadden Ousley are expected to compete at Pine Valley, which is the Mastodons’ home course.
Other FWGA players to watch include: Filler; 2021-champion Rory Ransburg; 2020-champion Heath Peters; Johnny Strawser; Joe Hayden; Chris Schweitzer; Travis Hemsoth; Hunter Melton; Evan Riecke; Bailey Marquardt; Carson Stohler; Garrett Leeper; and Garrett Willis. Nine-time champion Tom Kelley, who last won in 2000, is also expected to compete.
Holder, who enjoys going up against the players of various ages and experiences that the City Championship provides, will again have Elzey on the bag. Elzey, one of the area’s finest golfers over the past decade, is Holder’s swing coach and a longtime friend, and someone who has experienced the rigors of this three-day event, including dealing with a large gallery following the leaders on the final day.
“He’s known me my whole life and actually caddied for me in my first tournament out at Shoaff Park. It was like a six-hole tournament,” said Holder, who will be playing in the City Championship for a third time. “He’s kind of been like a big brother to me, growing up and playing golf, … and he’s awesome at keeping my mind where it needs to be during a tournament, not getting upset over certain shots. And he has so much experience playing himself and is awesome at reading the greens. I’d like to think it’s a good duo between us.”
The City Championship has been held annually since 1926.