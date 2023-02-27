The Indiana Tech women’s basketball team already had a spot secured for the NAIA tournament, but Monday night served as a reminder that improvements must be made before a national championship can truly be pursued.
Despite leading most of the contest, Indiana Tech lost in the title game of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament, 69-66, to Rochester at the Schaefer Center.
Kyra Whitaker, the WHAC’s Player of the Year, was Indiana Tech’s biggest weapon throughout the night, but she missed a desperation 3-pointer as time expired. She finished with 22 points on 6-of-12 shooting and was 4 of 8 from beyond the arc.
Teammate Genevieve Decker had 14 points and seven rebounds, Erika Foy had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Lauren Barton added eight points
Now comes needed time for Indiana Tech to prepare for the NAIA Tournament, which will start March 7 at the Schaefer Center against an opponent that will be determined Thursday in a selection show on youtube.com/user/playnaia.
“I think conference tournaments are really hard because your ticket’s already punched. You’re trying to, No. 1, win a conference tournament, but also know that you’re preparing for nationals. I just thought there were some times when we weren’t ready to play,” said Indiana Tech coach Jessie Biggs, whose team (26-5, 18-2 in the WHAC) is ranked 16th in the nation, won the WHAC’s regular-season title and was the tournament’s top seed.
“Some of our players that haven’t gotten minutes in big games, like our freshmen and some of our sophomores. It’s good to get this under their belts before going to nationals; (this was) a big game, in front of a great crowd, and all of that stuff is a learning experience. It’s good for them to take something away from this.”
Indiana Tech, which led by as many as 14 points in the first half, staved off the first major test of the night when Rochester took a 41-39 third-quarter lead on an Imari Martin fast-break. Indiana Tech’s Foy answered with a fall-away jumper along the baseline and Whitaker followed that with a 3-pointer for a 44-41 lead.
Indiana Tech led by seven in the fourth quarter, but Rochester (21-10, 16-4), the third seed in the WHAC Tournament, chipped away and took the lead for good at 62-60, with 1:04 remaining, when Celeste Mershimer converted a 3-pointer from the corner, just after Whitaker blocked a Elysia Mattos layup attempt.
“Man, we’ve been on the bus for 17 hours the last three days,” said Rochester coach Brent Wichtner, whose team defeated Lawrence Tech 77-67 in the quarterfinals Friday at Rochester Hills, Michigan, then second-seeded Siena Heights 93-83 in double overtime Sunday at Adrian, Michigan. “When times got tough, we got tougher. I can’t say how much we’ve grown in the last few days. This is the toughest group I’ve ever coached and I’m proud of them.”
Jacara Thompson paced Rochester with 22 points – she was 7 of 15 from the field – and Mattos added 14. Dakotah Krohn, a freshman from Woodlan, played sparingly late in the first half.
“Props to Indiana Tech. They’re the staple that we all try to be in this league. They’ve been the staple for quite a few years now,” said Wichtner, whose team lost both regular-season meetings with Indiana Tech. “This just feels really good for our kids, who have worked their butts off.
“I’m ecstatic for them.”