Damian Chong Qui scored a career-best 31 points, but the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team lost 79-74 to Cleveland State at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.
Chong Qui made 13 of 25 shots, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range, on Friday night. Jarred Godfrey added 12 points and Quinton Morton-Robertson had 10 for the Mastodons (14-9, 6-6 in the Horizon League), who have alternated between wins and losses over their last eight games.
Cleveland State (13-9, 8-3) was paced by Tristan Enaruna’s 19 points and eight rebounds. Drew Lowder added 16 points.
The Vikings improved to 10-3 all-time against the Mastodons, who face Oakland University on Thursday at Rochester, Michigan.