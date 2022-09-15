While football teams typically employ a single defensive coordinator, the early returns on Saint Francis’ co-coordinators, Matt Millhouse and Rahju Blackmon, have proved positive.
In Saturday’s 52-14 victory, the Cougars’ defense didn’t surrender a first down in the first six possessions for Saint Francis (Ill.). When taking into account six sacks, 11 tackles for losses and two interceptions, Millhouse and Blackmon expressed pride in the defensive performance.
“They executed our game plan, and for Week 1 they did a phenomenal job,” Millhouse said. “The stats jump off the page.”
With two men filling the role traditionally occupied by one, Blackmon stressed the importance of checking egos when making decisions. For Saint Francis, which entered the NAIA FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 poll this week at No. 20 after going unranked in the preseason for the first time since 1998, it isn’t important whose option is used, it is making sure the option chosen gives the optimal chance for team success. It’s a philosophy the Cougars (1-0) will carry into Saturday when they play Judson (0-1) in their home opener at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.
“It is kind of unique, but we handle it pretty well,” Blackmon said. “We’re genuinely friends, we would want to hang out together if we weren’t working tougher. We each have different football backgrounds, but we go with the best idea, not who thinks they’re right. We have the same goals, we want to do what’s best for the kids.”
Saint Francis faces its second straight MSFA Midwest League opponent to open the year, entering the game with the reigning Mideast League Defensive Player of the Week in linebacker Nate Talhelm, who had a team-high 11 tackles.
Kevin Donley, who with last week’s victory moved into fifth place all time across all divisions of college football with his 339th coaching win, remains as the head man at Saint Francis.
But there is a bit of an altered view within Saint Francis’ program with the coaching staff trending younger after having many of the same names in place for over a decade.
Blackmon, a 2014 Snider graduate in his fourth season with the Cougars, is at 26 the sixth-youngest full-time coach within the program. Last season, Blackmon was the defensive line coach and special teams coordinator, while Millhouse coached defensive backs. Millhouse is also a former defensive coordinator at his alma mater, Bishop Luers.
Joey Didier was the defensive coordinator and he’s now the assistant head coach for the increasingly young staff.
The energy the newer staff members exude is something maybe the Cougars needed more than they knew.
“We started to slack on the little things,” Blackmon said. “I pride myself on how the program is more disciplined in everything we do and how that translates to Saturdays.
“We were a playoff team my first year, and we were fine, but I think we have the best momentum, the best, most positive vibes. No matter the adversity that we face, our team attacks it.”
Notes: USF quarterback Heath Simmons joined Talhelm as a first-time MSFA Mideast Player of the Week award winner, claiming the offensive award after completing 24 of 32 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns. … Four MSFA teams were ranked in this week’s Top 25, all in the Mideast – No. 5 Marian, No. 7 Concordia (Mich.), No. 13 Indiana Wesleyan and the 20th-ranked Cougars.