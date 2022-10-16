Huntington women’s cross country coach Lauren Davenport Johnson and assistant coach Curtis Hines will “no longer be affiliated” with the university’s women’s running program, Huntington announced Sunday.
Davenport Johnson and Hines were placed on administrative leave Oct. 6 after former Foresters runners Hannah Stoffel and Emma Wilson filed a lawsuit accusing Davenport Johnson’s predecessor, Nick Johnson, of physical and emotional abuse during their time at Huntington.
Davenport Johnson is Nick Johnson’s wife and she took over the program when her husband was fired in 2020 after unrelated felony charges. The lawsuit accused Davenport Johnson and Hines of knowing about the abuse but failing to intervene.
Nick Johnson graduated from Huntington in 2009 and was inducted into the university’s athletics hall of fame in 2017. He will be removed from the hall of fame, the university said Sunday.
The university has also brought on law firm Lathrop GPM to perform an independent review of the school’s Title IX and sexual misconduct policies and offer recommendations for changes.
Huntington implemented significant changes to its oversight policies when Nick Johnson was fired in 2020, the university said.
“As a university, we remain committed to the well-being of our students, alumni, faculty, and staff,” the university said in a statement. “And moreover, we desire to exemplify moral and spiritual integrity as we call upon Christ’s redemptive work in our lives.
“We grieve for the pain and loss these two former students are expressing. We pray for full healing and restoration in their lives and the lives of everyone impacted. We will work as a University community toward forgiveness and reconciliation in this matter.
“These allegations are not only disturbing, but also antithetical to everything we stand for.”
Wilson’s father, Chad Wilson, told the Indianapolis Star his repeated questions to Huntington about the running program led the school to request he stop emailing. School officials also declined to meet with him, he says.