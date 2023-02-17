Former Bishop Luers and Notre Dame football star Jaylon Smith was the keynote speaker at Trine’s annual Scholarship Gala last week, an event which raised $1.4 million for university scholarships and funding for Books and Beyond. Books and Beyond assists with books and other student expenses not typically covered by financial aid.
Smith, now a linebacker for the New York Giants, returned to Trine’s campus in Angola for the first time since attending the Thunder’s football camp the summer before his senior year at Luers. While at the camp, he committed to play college football for the Irish.
D-III tickets on sale at Coliseum
Memorial Coliseum, the host of the men’s basketball Division III NCAA Tournament semifinals and final, announced a deal by which four all-session tickets can be purchased for $125. The deal expires Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
The semifinals are set to be held March 16 and the championship game will take place March 18.
To take advantage of the deal, go to www.ticketmaster.com, search “Division III,” click the basketball event and use code NCAATOP16 during the purchase.
‘Gameday’ at IU women’s game
The women’s basketball game between No. 2 Indiana and No. 7 Iowa, on Feb. 26 in Iowa City, Iowa, will host ESPN’s tip-off show, “College Gameday,” the Hawkeyes announced.
The game is sold out and set to tip off at 1 p.m. The Hoosiers lead Iowa by one game in the race for the Big Ten title thanks to their 87-78 triumph over the Hawkeyes at Assembly Hall last week.
Former Irish star Tom Schoen dies
Tom Schoen, a member of Notre Dame football’s 1966 national championship team and a consensus All-American for the Irish in 1967, died in late January at the age of 77, the Irish announced.
A Cleveland native, Schoen came to Notre Dame as a quarterback but ended up as a defensive back and punt returner. He intercepted seven passes and returned two of them for touchdowns for the Irish in 1966. He set a single-season Notre Dame record with 42 punt returns in 1967 and his 447 return yards that year are second on the program’s all-time list. Schoen went on to play a season in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns.
NCAA not liable in
QB’s death
An Indiana jury has found the NCAA not liable in the death of a former Grand Valley State quarterback whose widow accused the college sports governing body of failing to warn college athletes about the risks of head injuries while playing football.
A Marion County jury agreed with the NCAA’s arguments that Cullen Finnerty’s death did not result from a concussion he suffered while playing for the Michigan college or smaller blows to the head during his playing days, but from other health problems and addictions, ESPN reported.
Finnerty won three Division II national championships as the starting quarterback for Grand Valley State in the early 2000s. He died in May 2013 at age 30 after going missing while on vacation with his wife’s family.
An autopsy found that chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE – a disease caused by concussions and repeated blows to the head – was a contributing factor in Finnerty’s death.
His widow, Jennifer Finnerty, sued the Indianapolis-based NCAA, arguing the association did not properly protect college athletes and warn them of the risks of head injuries while playing football.
Following a three-week trial that included testimony from outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert and several medical experts, the jury agreed with the NCAA’s arguments and found it was not responsible for Cullen Finnerty’s death.