I occasionally puff my chest a little about being among the reporters who covered The Basketball Tournament when it was still a strange, fledgling thing. It was 2015, TBT’s second year, and Garrett Martz, who I knew from his time working in the Mad Ants’ front office, alerted me he was putting a team together to try for the $1 million prize in the single-elimination event open to anyone.
Martz had ulterior motives, since chances of getting a berth back then were predicated largely on generating media attention. But it also made sense I cover it, as his team was stocked with players who had suited up for the Mad Ants, Fort Wayne’s G League team before the Indiana Pacers pulled up stakes this May and moved it to Noblesville (something people still voice their disgust about to me daily, by the way).
Martz’s team reached the TBT semifinals in 2015 and I’ve since been a smidge jealous of Martz’s involvement. I play fantasy sports. I think I recognize good basketball players when I see them. I can think of some talented players in northeast Indiana I’d like to put on a court. I could use a cut of $1 million.
With the exception of 2020, when the field was only 24 teams because of the pandemic, Martz has had a team in TBT annually and won a lot of games – 11 of 16 – yet it’s impressive that his squad, which started as Ants Alumni and is now known as the Fort Wayne Champs, remains relevant.
TBT has evolved into a well-known, oft-copied national event. The Elam Ending, in which the clock is shut off in favor of a target score to create an exciting finish, was popularized by TBT, has been adopted by the G League and even been used in the NBA All-Star Game. TBT now has a soccer event – Fort Wayne natives DaMarcus Beasley and Matt Mitchell had a team this year – and it probably opened the door for other experimental sports competitions. 3ICE, a 3-on-3 hockey league, comes to mind.
As TBT has grown, it’s become less about giving the Everyman like Martz a chance at winning, and more about college alumni teams. As an example, Men of Mackey, a Purdue Alumni team managed by Fort Wayne’s Ryan Kay, came into the fray in 2020 and had immediate brand recognition that the Fort Wayne Champs lacked. (Men of Mackey’s roster has Bobby Planutis, a former PFW player, and Kyle Mangas, a Warsaw graduate, surrounded by former Boilermakers like Robbie Hummel.)
“I think the toughest part is that the tournament wants the most marketable teams,” said Martz, who is the vice president of Fort Wayne’s Potter Sports Group, which represents pro basketball players as agents. “I always argue that (the Champs) are marketable. We’re a regional team. Fort Wayne, there’s a city behind it. And we’ve always been covered so great by the local media. But they have given us this new rule that if you win a game in TBT, you’re in it the next year. So that’s our way of staying relevant: Having a successful team and by winning.”
By defeating Nasty Natti, a team of Cincinnati alumni, before losing to Florida TNT last year, Martz didn’t have to worry about jockeying to get his team into the 2023 field and could concentrate on putting together a roster that includes former Mad Ants player Stephan Hicks and Sadiel Rojas, and former Ball State player Taylor Persons. Rod Wilmont, a former Indiana University player, is the Champs’ coach.
Martz was also able to try something new: an open tryout, held Thursday at OPS Dupont. Five players took part, ponying up $150 apiece for the opportunity, and they came from places like Erlanger, Kentucky, and Dimondale, Michigan. Jeremy Kalonji, who played at Carroll, Saint Francis and then Adrian College, was one of the hopefuls.
“I’ve been hearing about the TBT since 2019, when I was in my last year of college,” he said. “I kept hearing about it more and more the last few years and when I saw there was an opportunity, an open tryout, I wanted to go after it.”
A 6-foot-5 forward, Kalonji works locally for Intellectual Technology Inc., plays semi-pro basketball for Indiana Unlimited and looks for opportunities like Thursday’s.
“I’m just going to go out there and show them that I can play hard at both ends of the court, and that I’m smart,” Kalonji said, before he was put through some rigorous shooting drills by former Northrop coach Rod Chamble. “I want them to know that I’m a team guy and that I’ll communicate. I want to just play hard and let it go from there.”
Ultimately, the Champs awarded a roster spot only to Kaleb Vaughn of Toledo, Ohio, a 26-year-old shooting guard who played last season in Chile and for the Glass City Wranglers of The Basketball League.
The Champs play July 21 at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati against Bucketneers, a team branded as alumni from East Tennessee State University that has former Mad Ants player Travin Thibodeaux. It’ll be on ESPN+. Here’s hoping the Champs win so they can remain comfortably in the TBT fray at least for another year.
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. He can be reached at jcohn@jg.net, 260-461-8429 or on social media @sportsicohn.