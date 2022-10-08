Saint Francis faced little trouble against Madonna for the second straight year, blanking the Crusaders 53-0 in Mid-States Football Association Mideast League play Saturday in Livonia, Michigan. Last season, the Cougars defeated Madonna 68-0 in Fort Wayne.
USF (3-2, 1-1) jumped out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter aided heavily by stellar play on special teams. Churubusco graduate Nick Nondorf blocked a punt, then recovered the ball and returned it eight yards for a touchdown with 8:05 left in the first.
East Noble product Bailey Parker then recovered a field goal attempt blocked by Damon Hunter, with Parker returning the blocked kick 96 yards for a score with 2:26 remaining in the opening stanza.
Heath Simmons finished 17-of-24 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns, both to Crosley MacEachen, while Cameron Peterson rushed for 107 yards and a score on 15 attempts.
Connor Price keyed the Cougars’ shutout thanks to a team-high seven total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble as USF limited Madonna (0-7, 0-3) to 48 passing yards.
TRINE 27, ADRIAN 21: In Adrian, Michigan, the Thunder (5-1, 1-1 MIAA) bounced back from their first loss of the season, never trailing at Docking Stadium. Xaine Kirby’s 2-yard run put Trine up 14-0 with 9:25 to go before halftime, while Warsaw graduate Colton Wampler connected on field goals of 20 and 33 yards and Angola product Tucker Hasselman returned a fumble recovery 17 yards for a touchdown for the Thunder.
ROSE-HULMAN 48, MANCHESTER 14: In Terre Haute, the Engineers needed just 4:38 to take a 17-0 lead . Daniel Huery caught touchdown passes in the second and fourth quarters for the Spartans (1-4, 0-2 HCAC).