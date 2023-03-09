Saint Francis announced Thursday that it’s hired Mamba Chisoni, a former MLS player, to become its men’s soccer coach.
Chisoni, 41, who hails from Zimbabwe, spent the last six season at Bethel, where he was most recently the associate head coach and helped the Pilots to the NAIA national championship last season.
“After spending just a few hours with Mamba, you can absolutely gather the kind of person he is and why the student-athletes he surrounds himself with achieve such great success,” Saint Francis athletics director Mike McCaffrey said in a news release.
“Coming off an NAIA National Championship as the top assistant coach at Bethel, we look forward to seeing him work with our squad to gain strides within the Crossroads League. He is an easy person to cheer for and we welcome him and his family to Fort Wayne."
Chisoni played for the Los Angeles Galaxy, making 11 appearances as a forward, in 2005. His playing career also included time in the USL Premier Development League with the Indiana Invaders.
“I coach because I enjoy teaching the game,” he said in a news release. “I want to be able to foster growth of our players through numerous opportunities to learn life lessons that will lead them to become a good and productive citizen after they graduate.
"I believe in molding a group of individuals to communicate, to be responsible and to hold each other accountable to achieve the same goal. Also, I believe in nurturing their dreams to be the best on and off the field. My goal is to provide a meaningful experience to our student-athletes while enhancing their skills and values in life through sports.”