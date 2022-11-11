A second-half run propelled Shawnee State past Saint Francis on Friday night, 85-72, at the Crossroads/Mid-South Challenge in Portsmouth, Ohio.
The Bears (2-1) led 43-42 at halftime in a rematch of the 2021 NAIA Final Four and the contest was tied at 49 with 16:48 remaining before a 13-2 run over the next 4:03 put Shawnee State in control.
Zane Burke scored a game-high 23 points for USF (3-1), with Antwaan Cushingberry adding 22. But the Cougars got just six points from the bench and no other starter scored more than nine, while Shawnee State put three in double figures and the Bears’ reserves contributed 29 points.
USF will play Cumberland today to wrap up the shootout.
TRINE 70, EARLHAM 61: In Angola, Brent Cox scored 21 points to keep the Thunder (2-0) perfect on the young season. Connor Jones added 14 points for Trine, while Emmanuel Megnanaglo pulled down 10 rebounds.
KALAMAZOO 90, MANCHESTER 86: In North Manchester, the Hornets put four in double figures in the nonconference win despite 30 points from Logan Willoughby, who was 12 of 17 from the field for the Spartans (0-2).
GRACE 82, OREGON TECH 77: In Winona Lake, Blackhawk Christian graduate Frankie Davidson led the No. 8 Lancers (4-0) with 25 points and seven rebounds, winning both halves to hold off the No. 22 Owls.
Women
SAINT FRANCIS 82, INDIANA EAST 62: At Platt Arena, four starters for the Cougars scored at least 14 points in keeping the Red Wolves winless in the Huntington Classic opener.
Emily Parrett led the way with a game-high 20 points for USF (4-2), while Julia Mantyla (16), Chloe McKnight (15) and Cassidy Crawford (14) all finished in double figures for the victors.
INDIANA SOUTHEAST 69, HUNTINGTON 67: At Platt Arena, the Grenadiers won a nip-and-tuck affair thanks to 28 points from Emmy Ralph to improve to 4-1. Alli Vaughn had 18 to lead three in double figures for the Foresters (2-4).
BALDWIN WALLACE 75, TRINE 70, 2 OT: In Berea, Ohio, the host Yellowjackets used a 7-0 run in the second extra session to pull away in their season opener. Sierra Hinds sank a 3-pointer at the end of the first overtime to tie the game for the No. 2 Thunder (1-1) as part of a team-high 17 points.
But No. 12 Baldwin Wallace (1-0) got 21 points and 12 rebounds from Bella Vaillant to claim the matchup of nationally ranked squads.