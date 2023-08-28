It was around 10:30 Wednesday night and had been a long day by about anyone’s standards, yet Trine’s head football coach, Troy Abbs, showed no signs of beleaguerment or that he’d be heading home soon.
Much the opposite.
“I’m still in the office,” he said, laughing. “We just tried something new with the (playbook), fell in love with it and just started tweaking it.”
Abbs is always excited when the season nears, but he seemed even more enthusiastic than usual. That’s understandable considering the level of talent he has at his disposal – such as fifth-year senior wide receiver Kale Lawson, fifth-year senior offensive lineman Jackson Linback and senior defensive end Jamon Gibson, each of whom were first-team all-conference selections last season – but it’s about more than just talent for the folks around the Angola campus.
The Thunder’s experience, and overall savvy, thrills Abbs just as much as its pure athleticism. The extra season of eligibility granted to athletes by the NCAA is paying substantial dividends; there are 12 players with starting experience on offense at Trine, eight on defense.
“It’s exciting,” Abbs said. “We’re able to go really deep into the offensive and defensive playbooks. There is a different level of understanding of what’s going on from an X’s-and-O’s basis. Even more than that, our cultural understanding within our seniors and our super seniors – we now have two senior classes – is phenomenal and they’re not afraid to correct younger players. They’re vocal about it because they’re established and know how things work.”
Abbs has certain off-the-field expectations for his players, such as how the locker room should look and that players should not wear hats in classrooms, and the older players have gotten everyone in line, though it’s hardly been necessary. On the field, it’s been less about teaching the fundamentals than polishing what’s done by the likes of senior quarterback Alex Price, who completed 57.3% of his passes last season for 2,178 yards with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, along with 391 rushing yards and four TDs, and fifth-year senior Xaine Kirby, who has 22 rushing TDs in his career.
“They are taking ownership in that culture. They’re not taking shortcuts. Things that everybody talks about,” Abbs said. “But now we’ve got 37 seniors and super seniors, and that’s powerful. For our super seniors, who were seniors last year, they’ve got a sense of finality that they really didn’t have last year when they might have thought, ‘If it doesn’t work out, I can always come back next year.’ ”
Trine was 7-3 last season, 3-3 in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, though it was ravaged by injuries. The MIAA’s coaches have picked Trine to finish third in the conference this year, behind Alma, which got five first-place votes, and Hope, which got two, but Trine’s aspirations are to return to the NCAA’s Division III postseason for the first time since 2018.
“It’s always good knowing what our expectations are as a team,” said Lawson, who had 45 receptions for 728 yards and four TDs last season. “When you can come into a program and know that eight wins sometimes isn’t good enough, and want to get to that 10-0 season and make a run into the playoffs, that’s always a great thing to have and that’s what we’re looking forward to this year.”
The level of cohesiveness on both sides of the ball should benefit Trine. The defensive line looks menacing with seniors Gibson, Jacob Jackson and Kendall Himes, who combined for 21½ sacks last year; the secondary is highlighted by fifth-year seniors Marcques Tagliaferri, who is from Angola, and Jaylin Page; and the receiving corps includes fifth-year senior Brandon Kline and senior Connor Arthur, who combined for 1,020 yards and seven TDs.
Lawson said it’s exciting to have all the familiarity in every facet of the game.
“When any team has an opportunity to have two- and three-year starters playing together for two and three years, and they’re working on that connection between the quarterback-receiver or quarterback-running back, or there’s the defensive aspects of the game and how they communicate and work together, it’s always a huge benefit,” Lawson said.
Trine’s season begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at Anderson, which last season was 1-9, including a 38-0 loss to the Thunder. It’s lone victory was the season finale, a 19-12 victory over Manchester.
New coach for
Spartans
Speaking of Manchester, also an NCAA Division III team, its season starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at home against North Park University. It’ll be a first look at the Spartans under new coach Vann Hunt, who’d been the defensive coordinator at Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania, before a brief offseason stint as acting head coach and then moving to North Manchester.
Hunt played at Wabash and was an all-conference running back who helped the Little Giants to the 2011 North Coast Athletic Conference championship. He’s also been on the coaching staffs at Olivet Nazarene and Bluefield College.
Last season, the Spartans were 1-9 (0-7 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) under Nate Jensen, who went 20-47 over seven seasons. He resigned and now is the defensive coordinator at Saint Francis, an NAIA school in Fort Wayne.
The HCAC’s coaches have picked the Spartans to finish seventh in the eight-team league – Mount St. Joseph is the favorite – and Manchester’s returning talent includes senior defensive tackle Devontay Moore, who had 34 solo tackles and 2½ sacks last year; senior defensive lineman Sam Huffman, who had 19 solo tackles; senior running back Jalen Love, who had 95 carries for 283 yards and three TDs; and junior offensive lineman Conner Hindman.
Manchester defeated North Park 23-14 to open the 2022 season at Chicago, and the Vikings finished the season 1-9.