Laban Davis was a dynamic threat as a high school quarterback, almost more formidable running than he was throwing. So it’s really not surprising, at least for the initiated, that he impressed with his legs as a true freshman Saturday night as Saint Francis won its home opener 51-19 over Judson at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.
He wasn’t the star of the show; that was Cameron Peterson with 216 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries, along with three receptions for 32 yards and another touchdown. But Davis had the touchdown that tipped the scales greatly in Saint Francis’ favor: A 39-yard catch-and-run late in the second quarter, after senior quarterback Heath Simmons feathered him a screen pass.
Three defenders failed to bring Davis down as he spun near the end zone.
“I just got the ball and the name of the game is to not get tackled,” Davis said. “I was running and saw the end zone like 3 yards away, and I just couldn’t go down, and it was pretty cool. I was pretty hyped after that play. I came off to the sideline and everybody was congratulating me, and that was pretty cool, just all the love they were giving me.”
Davis finished with six carries for 26 yards, along with three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown, for the Cougars (2-0). He’d totaled four carries for 36 yards in the Cougars’ 52-14 season-opening victory at Saint Francis (Illinois) on Sept. 10.
“He’s special,” Cougars coach Kevin Donley said. “And then he had another touchdown called back tonight on a holding penalty right there toward the end of the game. Man, he’s a player.”
Last season, Davis starred for Eastside, accounting for 2,198 rushing yards with 32 touchdowns, to go with 1,709 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, as the Blazers reached the semistate round. He’s now third, maybe fourth, on the quarterback depth chart and saw his opportunities Saturday out of the backfield as Simmons completed 23 of 34 passes for 225 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Junior Luke Robertson also threw a touchdown pass.
Defensively, junior Nate Talhelm led the Cougars with nine solo tackles, while sophomore Tamaris Springfield and senior Damon Hunter intercepted passes.
For Judson (0-2), Christian Miller completed 16 of 37 passes for 177 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, and Alex Siebens had two touchdowns among his five receptions for 51 yards.
Peterson’s rushing total was tied for fifth most in Saint Francis history, 80 yards behind Justin Green’s 2016 record, though Peterson lost a couple of fumbles Saturday.
“They told me, before the game, I was going to get the rock,” said Peterson, a senior. “I just wanted to come through for my guys. The offensive line did really good and I couldn’t do it without them. And the receivers were blocking really well. We just had to come out and dominate. We’re ready for the season this year and we’re trying to set the tone.”
Saturday provided an opportunity for the Cougars, the 2016 and 2017 national champions, to truly turn the page on last season when they were 3-6, their worst mark since going 2-8 in their inaugural 1998 campaign. They were unranked in the preseason poll for the first time since 1998, then voted to No. 20 after their opening win.
There’s still plenty to polish up heading into next Saturday’s home game against Saint Xavier, especially after the Cougars were penalized 10 times for 88 yards. The Eagles got five penalties for 53 yards.
“We left some points out on the field tonight,” Donley said. “We played a little sloppy. A lot of penalties. It seemed like a record number of holding penalties, but we played hard. We made some mistakes, but we played hard.”