The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s golf team won the fifth tournament title in program history Friday at the Sacred Heart Invitational in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The Mastodons scored 573 as a team over two days, which tied them with Butler after 36 holes, but PFW’s fifth scorer, Burke Pitz, scored 153, besting Bulldogs fifth scorer Henry Quinn’s 159 to break the tie.
Nick Holder earned the first top-10 finish of his career, shooting 68-72–140 to tie for third. He had 14 pars and two birdies Friday. Hunter Mefford scored 70-72–142 to take seventh place.
There were 12 schools in the tournament field.