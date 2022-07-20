Last season, Mathew Peters pitched for Ivy Tech. Within a few years, he could be pitching with ivy on the outfield wall behind him.
Peters, a Bishop Dwenger product, became the first Ivy Tech player to get selected in the MLB Draft when he went in the 12th round to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday with the 353rd overall pick. Peters went 2-2 with a 3.56 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings with the Titans this spring and will have to choose between signing with the Cubs or staying in college and playing Division I baseball with Miami (Ohio) next season.
He plans to speak with the Journal Gazette today.
“As a parent, you have no idea (the work he put in),” Peters’ father, also named Mathew, said. “We traveled around the country with him and he did the best he could with what he had, but ... he just didn’t have the physical attributes to make it happen (in high school). But he never stopped.”
Peters, 21, stood about 5-foot-9 and weighed little more than 140 pounds and his fastball topped out around 85 mph when he was a senior with the Saints. Three years later, he is 6-4, 215 pounds and has developed an elite fastball. On some scouts’ radar guns last season, Peters touched 103, Ivy Tech coach Connor Wilkins said.
Peters’ cousin, Dillon Peters, is a six-year MLB veteran who pitches for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
After high school, with some prodding from his father, Peters originally attended Oakton Community College in Des Plaines, Illinois. Within days of arriving at the school, he called his dad and told him ‘Hey, this is not for me, I want to be done,’ the elder Peters said.
Several months later, however, he called back and told his father he’d changed his mind – he wanted to keep playing and see how far he could go in the sport.
“From that point forward, it was on,” said the elder Peters, who has been in paper delivery with Fort Wayne Newspapers for 30 years. “It was his mindset to work out and keep going. ... He worked out constantly.”
Peters’ father says he would call his son at 10:30 on some nights and the younger Peters would be in the middle of a workout.
Peters left Oakton and transferred to Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida, when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 baseball season. After a year with the Hawks in which he posted an 8.03 ERA while sitting in the low 90s with his fastball, the right-hander wanted to be closer to home again.
That led him to Ivy Tech, where pitching coach Javi DeJesus, who pitched for the Fort Wayne Wizards in 1994 and got as high as Double-A on the minor-league ladder, put him through a rigorous offseason workout program.
“He did it the right way,” Wilkins said. “He didn’t take any shortcuts, it wasn’t a crazy ... program. It was honestly just getting his legs stronger, breaking down his mechanics to the littlest minute detail and making sure he got everything out of his mechanics so he was using his full body when he threw.
“His arm wasn’t even that sore after starts, it was his legs. Javi set him up on a program ... but (Peters) was the one who was the most dedicated in the weight room. The strength-and-conditioning program I gave him, he really lived by that. That combination of stuff, it was the perfect storm.”
Peters was at 92-93 mph with his fastball in the summer of 2021, but by the end of fall workouts he had touched 98. By the spring, he sat 96-98 and in his first game for the Titans he hit 99. Triple digits followed.
But Peters isn’t just a flamethrower. He has decent command and boasts a slider in the mid-80s which Wilkins describes as “very hard, very sharp-breaking, with late-breaking movement,” plus a changeup. He also throws a variant on his fastball that’s more of a sinker and crosses the plate at 93-94 mph with significant movement.
Peters also has the mentality to handle the eventual transition to the professional ranks, his Ivy Tech coach believes.
“He’s very mature in regards to handling failure,” Wilkins said. “He wasn’t perfect. ... He was just the type of pitcher you couldn’t tell if we were beating somebody by 10 or if we were losing. He just kept the same mentality throughout. He’s a great teammate. ... ‘Selfless’ is a good word to describe him.”
Peters thought he’d be picked earlier in the draft, which made Monday – when rounds 3-10 slipped by without his name being called – somewhat difficult.
“At the end of the day, though, we felt he was going to reach where he needed to be,” Peters’ father said. “It’s for real. It’s been a humbling experience for him. ... When it’s all said and done he’s ecstatic about being a Chicago Cub.”
With only one more season before the Ivy Tech program shuts down because of funding issues, Peters’ selection means the program’s legacy could be felt in the minor leagues and potentially higher even after the Titans are done.
“It means we’re doing things the right way,” Wilkins said. “It’s just a validation of some sorts. ... It’s something that the entire team can rally around.”