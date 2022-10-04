Two former Huntington University cross country and track runners were subjected to physical and emotional abuse by former Foresters coach Nick Johnson, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.
Named as defendants in the lawsuit are Johnson and current Huntington cross country coach Lauren Davenport Johnson, who is his wife. She got the job after Nick Johnson was fired in 2020 following his arrest on four felonies, including child seduction and kidnapping.
He eventually pleaded guilty to identity deception in the case, which is unrelated to the lawsuit, and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Other defendants named in the lawsuit, which was filed Sept. 30, are Huntington University, the Huntington University Board of Trustees and current Huntington assistant track and field coach Curtis Hines.
“University leadership has been made aware that a civil suit was filed that names the University, as well as individuals formerly and currently associated with the University,” said Lynette Fager, the university’s director of communications, in an email to the Journal Gazette. “Huntington University is doing its due diligence but cannot comment further at this time.”
The lawsuit was filed by Hannah Stoffel, a Huntington native and Huntington North graduate, and Emma Wilson.
The Journal Gazette typically does not name victims of sex offenses. In this case, Stoffel and Wilson were named because they filed the lawsuit and are named as plaintiffs.
The lawsuit alleges Nick Johnson sexually assaulted Stoffel multiple times from July through November 2020. The suit describes a scene in which Johnson told Stoffel he would come over and give her a massage, which she told him she did not want. After she went to bed, he allegedly entered her apartment, climbed into her bed and assaulted her despite her telling him “no” and “stop.” He left after she began to cry, the suit says.
“No matter what I did, he was just as relentless. It was humiliating,” Stoffel told the IndyStar, which reported on the lawsuit Tuesday. “He violated me, and I had to tell him to stop. I had to tell my coach to stop sexually violating my body. It sounds ridiculous, and it felt surreal.”
The suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne and seeks monetary damages, also alleges that Nick Johnson injected Stoffel and Wilson with unknown substances. In one instance, Johnson allegedly held and injected Stoffel four times, despite her protests, while Wilson was pressured to take substances, which Johnson said were based on a “prior ‘study’ he had done.”
Johnson is also alleged to have given massages to both runners, hugged and massaged Wilson without her consent and massaged Stoffel’s chest. The lawsuit says Lauren Johnson and Hines were aware of the massages and “did not intervene.”
The two women were “victims of a coach and his supporters that gave Larry Nassaresque massages all the while acting like Lance Armstrong’s Tour de France pharmacist injecting unknown substances into their bodies,” the lawsuit says. “His name is Nicholas Johnson and he should be in prison. Nicholas Johnson and his co-defendants have been destroying the lives of young students and runners in Northern Indiana for years, today Plaintiffs take a stand to stop him and his enablers.”
Stoffel won the NAIA national championship in the 800 meters with Huntington in 2020, which played a key role in the Foresters’ national indoor track championship that year, the university’s first team national championship.
Wilson won the 2020 NAIA cross country national championship and was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s NAIA National Women’s Athlete of the Year.
Both runners believe their individual performances should be negated because they are not sure if some of the injections Nick Johnson gave them were banned performance-enhancing drugs. Stoffel told the IndyStar the Foresters’ team national championship should be stripped.
“Both of my clients want to make sure children out there who may be in a similar situation see what’s going on and say, ‘Oh man, this guy’s shown in Indiana, that’s what happening to me,’ ” Jon Little, one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Stoffel, told the Journal Gazette. “Hopefully we can save a couple kids.
“I hope Huntington University does the right thing and immediately fires Lauren Johnson. ... I hope Huntington changes their policy – my clients should never have been alone like this with (Nick Johnson),” Little said. “Huntington has athletic trainers, they have athletic training staff, they have doctors, why is Nick Johnson running around injecting prescribed substances into 20-year-olds? It’s just nuts. This stuff happened on campus.
“Huntington University really needs to tighten the ship up there,” he said.
No criminal charges have been filed against anyone for any of the allegations in the lawsuit, though Little suggested he’d like to see that change. He says a third woman, who is currently an athlete at Huntington but was identified only as Victim 1 in the lawsuit, is willing to testify against Nick Johnson along with Stoffel and Wilson.
Jennifer Lukemeyer, whom IndyStar identified as Nick Johnson’s attorney, did not reply to the Journal Gazette’s request for comment. Hines did not respond to request for comment.