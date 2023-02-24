Makayla Ardis knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:49 left and the Trine women went on to defeat Calvin 66-61 in the semifinals of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday in Holland, Michigan.
The 13th-ranked Thunder (21-5), who are the No. 2 seed in the tournament, have won six in a row. Ardis led Trine with 21 points and added seven rebounds and three assists, while Katie Tate chipped in 14 points and Warsaw product Abby Sanner had seven points and three rebounds off the bench.
Trine will face tournament host No. 7 Hope (24-2) at 7:30 p.m. today for the championship. The teams split their regular-season matchups. Hope beat Trine in the MIAA Tournament title game last season and again in the NCAA Tournament semifinal.
INDIANA WESLEYAN 95, SAINT FRANCIS 76: In Marion, the Cougars (15-15) led 20-18 at the end of the first quarter, but lost the second and third by a combined 25 points. Chloe McKnight led Saint Francis with a season-high 28 points and eight rebounds and Cassidy Crawford added 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting. Carroll product Emily Parrett had five points and four assists. Saint Francis will wait until Thursday to learn whether it will be an NAIA Tournament invitee.
MARIAN 68, GRACE 49: In Indianapolis, the Lancers (21-9) shot just 33% and 2 for 13 from 3-point range. Former Warsaw Tiger Maddie Ryman had 12 points and made both of Grace’s 3s and Peyton Murphy added 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
Men
HOPE 67, TRINE 56: In Grand Rapids, Michigan, the 23rd-ranked Thunder (22-4) fell in the MIAA Tournament semifinals in an upset against the third-seeded Flying Dutchmen (18-9). East Noble product Brent Cox scored 11 points but went 3 for 11 from the field as Trine shot 39% compared to 58% for Hope. North Side graduate Nate Carbaugh had nine points and five rebounds off the bench. Trine will learn its NCAA Tournament opponent Monday.
ROSE-HULMAN 66, MANCHESTER 63: At Stauffer-Wolfe Arena in North Manchester, the top-seeded Spartans (16-10) were upset despite a frantic comeback which cut an 11-point deficit with 4:55 left down to three. Quentez Columbus and Bryant Smith missed potential game-tying 3s in the final five seconds. Ty Lynas led Manchester with 17 points, Columbus added 16 and Snider product Isaac Farnsworth had three points and two rebounds for No. 4 seed Rose-Hulman.