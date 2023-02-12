When Jarred Godfrey first became a member of the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team as a freshman out of Atlanta in 2018, he never imagined he’d become the Mastodons’ all-time leading scorer.
“Nothing like this ever even came across my mind, actually,” he said, after eclipsing John Konchar’s mark Sunday at the Gates Center. “I just wanted to do what I could to get on the floor as a freshman and just go from there. Becoming the all-time leading scorer or anything else, none of those accolades were ever goals of mine.”
When he allowed himself to think about surpassing Konchar, who completed his PFW career in 2019 and now plays for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, Godfrey didn’t envision it would happen in a letdown like Sunday. PFW lost 71-64 to Robert Morris, haunted by 21 turnovers and the squandering of an 18-point first-half lead in front of 871 spectators.
Godfrey scored a team-best 23 and stands at 2,068 points in his five seasons on the court. Konchar, who played four seasons, totaled 2,065.
The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 17.5 points this season. He tied Konchar with a second-half 3-pointer and eclipsed him on a free throw with 14:57 left, when the Mastodons still led 47-35.
“I’ve got to thank all my teammates; I wouldn’t have been able to do it without any of them or my coaches or the support system and whatnot,” Godfrey said. “It’s definitely a blessing, but I much rather would have gotten it with a win.”
Bobby Planutis had 15 points and seven rebounds for PFW (15-12, 7-9 in the Horizon League), which has lost four of its last five games, and Anthony Roberts and Ra Kpedi had nine points apiece.
“I mean, Jarred is awesome for our group,” Planutis said. “He has been here for five years, and I love playing with him. He draws a lot of attention, so it gets me shots. I love playing with him.”
A video message from Konchar, who broke Frank Gaines’ scoring record in 2019, was aired after Godfrey eclipsed the mark. Konchar said: “I remember when (Godfrey) first stepped onto the campus back in the day and was always working hard, on and off the court, with his Eagle Scout skills. Congrats, man.”
Robert Morris (12-15, 7-9) was paced by Michael Green III’s 24 points. His 3-pointer with 1:09 left gave the Colonials their first lead at 67-64. After a missed 3-pointer by Planutis, Green cemented the victory with a one-handed shot from the lane.
“That one hurt,” said PFW coach Jon Coffman, whose team opened with a 15-0 run. “The guys played really good basketball coming out of the gate. They were in attack mode. We had great preparation coming into today and they were ready to play. They were showing great emotion. … But at the end of the day, (the Colonials) made more winning plays than us.”
“It was a special (day) for Jarred and at one point, I heard (Konchar’s) voice coming from the video board. Those are two special guys. In this day and age, when a lot of guys are moving (schools) and people don’t care about legacies as much, those are two guys who bleed Fort Wayne. It’s pretty cool that I’ve coached the last three all-time leading scorers and it’s cool (Godfrey and Konchar) played together. But I know Jarred would give it up for a win or a winning play.”