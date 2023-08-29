Two seasons ago, Grant Gremel found himself thrust into duty in the biggest rivalry game in Indiana college football. This fall, Gremel may very well get his number called again – this time to halt a lengthy losing streak against Saint Francis’ biggest rival.
Gremel, who entered the transfer portal in November with two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer, competed with sophomore Garrett Yoon, who appeared in six games last season for Saint Francis, for the Cougars’ starting quarterback position during preseason camp. On Monday, Yoon was named the starter when USF released its two-deep roster in advance of Saturday’s opener, set for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium against No. 13 Saint Xavier.
While Gremel finished 18-of-30 passing for 147 yards and an interception for Indiana in the 2021 Old Oaken Bucket game loss to Purdue, the newly minted Cougar thinks his experience playing in such a storied rivalry will pay dividends as USF looks to halt a five-game Franciscan Bowl losing streak to rival Marian.
“I have some buddies down at Marian that played at my high school and some rival schools in the area,” Gremel said. “When we get down there, it’s going to be even more of a rivalry. It’s fun playing in the state rivalries.”
Gremel, a 6-3, 205-pound quarterback out of Noblesville, reached out to the Cougars and coach Kevin Donley after entering the portal, and he’s one of three former Hoosiers to transfer to Saint Francis for this season. McCall Ray, a wide receiver from Bedford and Gremel’s roommate the last four years, and Brett Wethington, a running back who helped lead Western Boone to back-to-back state titles, are the others.
Ray was listed as a starting receiver on Monday’s depth chart, while Saint Francis will roll with former North Side standout Ja’Suan Lambert and David Smith at running back.
Ray and Wethington provide a level of comfort in familiarity for Gremel, who explained that the Saint Francis campus presents a wholly different environment from what he experienced in Bloomington.
“The first couple weeks I was here, it was a culture shock for sure,” Gremel said. “I’m used to walking around campus and seeing 20,000 people I don’t know. Everything here is five minutes apart and you can walk everywhere.
“(McCall and Brett) definitely make the transition easier. I’ve been with them both for four years.”
With Saint Francis coming off a 4-6 campaign and seeking its first season over .500 since 2019, as well as its first Franciscan Bowl victory since back-to-back national championships in 2016-2017, Gremel plans to apply the knowledge gained playing college football for the state’s largest school to aid the Cougars.
“I think I bring some awareness and experience to tell some people some situational-type things,” Gremel said. “The experience of being in a big situation and bringing everyone together for a common goal, I think I help in that situation as well.”
Whether it’s Gremel, Yoon, or any of the seven quarterbacks on the Cougars’ roster taking snaps this fall, they seem to have already benefited from Gremel’s willingness to share his knowledge.
“It’s exciting having another guy out there that has that experience,” starting offensive lineman Reeve Muncie said.
“He’s coming here to help lead and get the best out of everyone here.”