After rallying from a 16-point deficit in the NAIA national semifinals on Friday, Indiana Tech faced an even larger deficit in the national championship on Saturday.
The Warriors trailed College of Idaho by 23 points with 18:51 to go before rallying. While Tech couldn’t complete the comeback as the Yotes claimed a 73-71 victory at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, Warriors coach Ted Albert praised his squad for not simply giving up in the face of such a hole.
“We did it two nights in a row,” Albert said. “Friday we found a way to come back. Saturday we got down, but we’re too good a team to stay down that much. That’s just a testament to these guys and their togetherness. We’re going to go out swinging, and we certainly did that.”
Leading 45-26 at halftime, four quick points to open the second half gave Idaho (36-1) its largest lead of the game with 18:51 to play. The Yotes, ranked No. 1 entering the postseason, extended the nation’s longest winning streak in any division of college basketball in winning their second national championship and first since 1996. They opened the season with a loss to Arizona Christian and finished with 36 consecutive victories.
In the semifinal victory over Georgetown (Kentucky), Tech senior Cory McKinney suffered an injury that kept him out for all but two minutes Saturday. Missing the three-time WHAC defensive player of the year certainly complicated matters, but Albert refused to use it as an excuse.
“It definitely does (change the game plan),” Albert said. “We’re not a group that will make excuses, but it 100% impacts the outcome for us just for who we are, and certainly the (minutes we lost with him being out).
“There were multiple possessions where we got the shots we wanted and didn’t finish, and there were shots we forced them into that they made the offensive rebound or drew a foul.”
Despite the large deficit, the Warriors (32-5), playing in the first national championship game in men’s basketball in school history, would rally. With 12 seconds remaining and Tech having closed within 72-70, Grant Smith stepped to the line but went just 1 of 2. Idaho corralled the rebound and added a free throw with 10 seconds left. Smith’s jumper with a second to go then missed its mark, and Idaho held on.
Rog Stein scored 18 to lead four in double figures for Tech, while the Yotes got 15 points and 12 rebounds from Jake O’Neil. In all, five Warriors suited up for the final time – McKinney, Smith, Stein, Josh Kline and Bishop Dwenger graduate Lucas Lehrman.
“I really wanted this one for them, but I’m certainly proud of everything they’ve done to get us here,” Albert said. “It’s just a special group. I love these guys and they certainly have altered our expectations and what they can be. Not only that, they’ve come a long way as a group and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Tech’s 32 victories this season stands as the most in a single season in program history. Stein and Kline were selected to the All-Tournament Team, while Smith was named the Charles Stevenson Hustle Award winner, given annually to the MVP of the national runners-up.