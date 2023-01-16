Jarred Godfrey insists he has not thought about the moment when he breaks John Konchar’s Purdue Fort Wayne career scoring record. In fact, he does not even want to know when it happens.
“I probably won’t even know until after the game,” said Godfrey, a fifth-year senior guard with the Mastodons. “I hope nobody texts me before the game to let me know how many points I need or anything like that. … The only thing I have in mind is taking the game ball. It’ll go in my trophy case one day.”
Midway through his final season with the Mastodons, Godfrey has moved within striking distance of Konchar’s mark, which the now-Memphis Grizzlies guard set in January 2019, breaking the previous record held by Frank Gaines. Konchar scored 2,065 points in his four years with PFW, while Godfrey has poured in 1,899 to rank second. He can pass the 1,900-point barrier tonight when the Mastodons (12-6, 4-3 Horizon League) face Cleveland State (10-8, 5-2) at Memorial Coliseum.
At his season average of 16.8 points per game, Godfrey would pass Konchar on Feb. 17 at the Coliseum against Northern Kentucky. Crucially, that matchup is the third in a four-game homestand for the Mastodons, making it possible the Atlanta native sets the record in the Summit City.
Not that he’s concerned about where or when he sets the record. Godfrey, who has started 106 consecutive games over the last four seasons, is not focused on his pursuit of the scoring crown. He has insisted throughout his career he’d rather help the Mastodons win than put up big scoring numbers. He came back for a fifth year with PFW – he had a year of eligibility remaining after last season because of the extra season the NCAA gave to all athletes during the coronavirus pandemic – not to set the record, but to help PFW reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
“I’m sure it’ll mean more way down the road whenever I’m done playing and looking back, but as of right now in the moment, I didn’t even imagine getting this accomplishment before I came here,” Godfrey said. “It was never a goal of mine or a top priority. I’ve always hung my hat on winning and trying to get better every day and … help this team win and do something it’s never done before.”
Purdue Fort Wayne coach Jon Coffman, who coached Konchar and was an assistant during part of Gaines’ tenure with the program (2009 to 2013), has become familiar with Godfrey’s drive to win.
“Jarred would give up that record for an NCAA Tournament 100 times out of 100,” Coffman said. “That’s who that kid is.”
Though Godfrey is focused on winning, he admits breaking the record will hold emotional significance, not least because it is held by Konchar, who helped mentor Godfrey during the year the pair overlapped with the Mastodons in 2018-19.
The two are somewhat similar players, 6-foot-5 guards with the ability to not only score but to create for others. They have stayed in touch during Konchar’s NBA career and the older player frequently texts the younger with tips and pieces of advice after watching the Mastodons play.
Godfrey will call Konchar if and when he breaks the record, though he joked he expects the Memphis guard to avoid answering on that occasion.
“That is someone who I’ve been able to look up to and follow behind because he has a similar story, similar path as mine coming through here,” Godfrey said.
After spending his freshman season with Konchar as the face of the program – and, really, the face of the entire Summit League – Godfrey was thrust into a leadership role as a sophomore.
He has held that mantle for the last four years and has embraced his responsibility as one of the players most responsible for the Mastodons’ success, not only during games, but in practice and off-days. He says he wants his leadership to be a significant part of the legacy he leaves in Fort Wayne.
”He comes in every day, he comes in late at night, always willing to work on his game,” Mastodons senior guard Deonte Billups said. “And he likes to bring guys with him. When he goes to the gym, he’s not the guy who’s going to work on his individual self, he’ll hit a couple of teammates like, ‘Y’all wanna go work out?’ That gets everybody else in that mode to want to get better too.”
After four seasons with Fort Wayne, including a Horizon League regular-season title at the end of last year, Godfrey could have moved on to the professional ranks or transferred to a major-conference program for his final season of eligibility. Instead, he decided to finish his career as a Mastodon, following in the footsteps of Konchar and fellow program great Max Landis.
“Jarred respects what John did,” Coffman said. “(Konchar and Landis) had opportunities to do (move up) with the grad transfer stuff. They stayed because they love Fort Wayne, … and those guys just have a lot of pride in Fort Wayne and our program. That’s what’s special about Jarred doing this thing: he loves Fort Wayne. A big part of that is he wants to leave his legacy; that was a big part of him coming back.”