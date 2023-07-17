Grace men's basketball will travel to West Lafayette to face Purdue at Mackey Arena in an exhibition game Nov. 1, the Lancers announced Monday. It will be the first game against a Big Ten opponent for Grace since it played Indiana at Assembly Hall on Nov. 4, 2009.
“This is an incredible opportunity not only for our team, but for our entire college and community,” Grace coach Scott Moore said in a statement. “I have so much respect for (Purdue) Coach (Matt) Painter and how he runs his program. This is a tremendous honor to be able to compete against one of the top programs in the country.”
Tickets to the game can be secured by calling Purdue’s ticket office at 765-494-3194 or go online at www.purduesports.com. Tip time will be announced later.
Both teams earned No. 1 seeds in their respective national tournaments last season. The Lancers were a top seed in the NAIA Tournament and hosted a four-team first- and second-round pod for the first time in program history, reaching the Elite Eight of the 64-team bracket before falling. Their 31-4 record gave them their best-ever winning percentage (.886).
Purdue went 29-6 and received a top NCAA Tournament seed for the first time since 1996, but lost in the opening round to Fairleigh Dickinson.
The Boilermakers return the core of that team, including consensus NCAA national player of the year Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4 center will match up against Grace All-American Elijah Malone on the block. The 6-10 former Prairie Heights standout shot 62% from the field and had 2.5 blocks per game last season.
Purdue big man Caleb Furst played at Blackhawk Christian for late Braves coach Marc Davidson. Davidson's sons, Marcus and Jimmy, play for the Lancers. Marcus Davidson, who won a Class 2A state championship alongside Furst in 2021, averaged 2.8 points in 6.4 minutes per contest as a Grace sophomore last season, while Jimmy Davidson is fresh off helping Blackhawk to another 2A state title and will be a true freshman. The pair's older brother, Frankie Davidson, just wrapped up a three-year stint with Grace in which he scored 1,548 points and is getting his professional career underway with Etoile Charleville-Mezieres in France, a team for which Marc Davidson also played.
Jimmy Davidson will face off with former Blackhawk teammate Josh Furst, Caleb's younger brother, who is a walk-on true freshman with the Boilermakers.