WINONA LAKE – Grace clinched its first outright regular-season Crossroads League title in 30 years Saturday, and the No. 4 Lancers wasted no time in their quest for their next banner, beating Saint Francis 90-61 in the first round of the conference tournament Wednesday.
Lancers senior forward Frankie Davidson sank a 3-pointer 11 seconds into the contest, sophomore guard Carter Stoltzfus made it 6-0 after 46 seconds of play and by the midway point of the first half top-seeded Grace (26-3, 15-3 CL) held a 27-8 lead on No. 8 Saint Francis (14-15, 7-11 CL).
Grace had previously beaten the Cougars 72-65 in December and 79-68 in the second-to-last game of the regular season.
“The tournament is a different feel, and they’re a really good team, really well-coached,” Grace coach Scott Moore said. “Any time you play a team three times, it’s hard to win, no matter who you play. And I just think with this league in general, you have to show up and play well.
“I thought our guys played really hard. I thought defensively we had some really nice adjustments.”
The Lancers play host to Marian (21-8, 10-8) in the tournament semifinals Saturday. They beat the Knights twice in the regular season.
Two free throws by Davidson with 7:42 to go in the first half gave the Lancers a 33-9 lead, although the Knights were able to chip away at the 24-point advantage and went into halftime trailing 43-30.
Saint Francis senior guard and Carroll graduate Dan McKeeman hit the first shot of the second half to cut Grace’s lead to 11 points, the Lancers then went on 13-0 tear over the next four and a half minutes to take a 56-32 lead, essentially guaranteeing their spot in the next round.
Davidson, a Blackhawk Christian grad, led the Lancers with 24 points. He shot 8 of 11 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Stoltzfus finished with 13 points, Brycen Graber had 12, Elijah Malone had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds and Jakob Gibbs and Brett Sickafoose, a Whitko grad, scored nine each.
“I think it started on defense – our defense was really good, defense and rebounding,” Davidson said. “We got out in transition, where we’re at our best, and create plays.”
Grace shot 35 of 62 (56.5%) from the field, including 12 of 26 from 3 as a team. Saint Francis shot just 35.9% for the game, including 4 of 20 on 3-pointers. The Lancers also dominated on the boards, grabbing 42 rebounds to Saint Francis’s 26, and recorded 23 assists to the Cougars’ 9.
Sophomore forward Cade Gibbs led Grace with six assists.
“We hit 12 3s, which is not normal for us. Any time the ball goes in, it makes you look better, right?” Moore said, noting that the Lancers are among the best in NAIA in both field goal percentage and assists per game. “I think any time you share the basketball, that’s hard to guard, any time you’ve got seven guys who could get 20. It makes it fun to coach, and it’s really hard to play against.”
Grace topped Saint Francis in points off the bench (31 to 14), fast break points (25-12), points in the paint (40-32) and points off turnovers (15-14) despite the fact that Grace turned the ball over five more times than the Cougars.
Graduate student Antwaan Cushingberry led the Cougars with 24 points, McKeeman scored 13 and freshman Beau Jacquay, a Bishop Dwenger grad, scored 10 and led the team with seven rebounds.