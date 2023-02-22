WINONA LAKE – Grace used a strong finish in the final 31/2 minutes to turn a tense grind into a 61-46 win over Taylor in the Crossroads League Tournament first-round game Tuesday night.
The No. 3 seed Lancers (21-8, 13-5 CL), who have already set program records for regular season wins and conference wins, will move on to face No. 2 seed Marian in the tournament semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Two things: super excited and super exhausted,” Grace coach Dan Davis said when asked how he and his team were feeling after the win. “It’s that time of the year where you don’t expect anything less than a game like that. It’s the third time you’ve played somebody, we know each other so well.”
Neither team led by more than six points during the first three quarters, and when Grace took a 50-40 lead over the No. 6 Trojans (15-14, 8-10) with 4:53 to play it seemed as if the Lancers had finally pulled away for good.
Not quite yet.
Taylor junior guard Ava Henson immediately responded with a 3-pointer, and with 3:46 to go senior center Gretchen Moll missed two shots on one possession, getting her own rebound each time, before hitting the third-chance shot to cut Grace’s lead to 50-45.
Grace junior guard Kiersten Findley responded with a 3-pointer of her own – part of a career-best 27-point performance – and junior guard Maddie Ryman had a steal to end each of the next two Taylor possessions. The Warsaw grad was fouled and hit two free throws off the second steal, putting Grace back up 57-45 and slamming the door on the Trojans.
“We call her Mad Dog. Maddie, she’s a warrior, from day one,” Davis said. “She fights, you will never, ever question that girl’s fight and her commitment to win, her desire to win. That’s Maddie. She’s going to come up with big plays here and there, she’s done it her whole career.”
Taylor struggled from the field all night – the Trojans shot just 16 of 65 (24.6%) for the game – and that started in the first quarter, when Taylor made just two of 17 (11.8%). But early on, the Trojans made up for that on the boards and at the free throw line, outrebounding Grace 16-9 in the first quarter and picking up nine offensive boards in the first quarter.
But Grace slowly pulled back over the course of the game, outrebounding Taylor 28-20 in the second half.
“We harped on them hard about it in the second quarter and halftime,” Davis said. “They’re like us, they value the rebound big time. And we just said at half, this is going to be the difference, maybe, in winning the game, those extra possessions. And for us to make up that big of a difference, I think that shows out overall conditioning and physicality.”
Junior Karlee Feldman and Ryman led the Lancers in scoring during the regular season, but Tuesday it was Findley who carried the scoring load.
“I was feeling really good, especially because my teammates were there supporting me, telling me to keep shooting,” Findley said. “Coach was telling me to keep shooting, so it pulled up my confidence.”
Grace sophomore guard Peyton Murphy had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, junior Kaylee Patton scored nine points and Feldman had eight.
Taylor junior forward Taylor Westgate scored 14 points and had nine rebounds, but was held to two points in the second half. Henson finished with 10 points.