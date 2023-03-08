WINONA LAKE – Grace basketball fans can pack their bags because the Lancers are going back to Kansas City.
Madonna briefly tied the No. 1-seed Lancers (30-3) with just under 10 minutes to play, but Grace never fell behind in the second half and prevailed 72-61 Wednesday in the second round of the NAIA Tournament.
The victory sends Grace to the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row, where the Lancers will face No. 5-seed Freed-Hardeman, which beat No. 4-seed Dordt 65-53 on Wednesday. All remaining rounds of the tournament will be played in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 13-18.
“What a cool, fun game to be a part of. It wasn’t our best, but that’s what the tournament is, right? It’s gritty, it’s ugly sometimes. We missed a lot of free throws,” Grace coach Scott Moore said. “But defensively, we got stops. We got run outs when we needed to. I was just proud that they stayed with it, continued to fight against a really good basketball team.”
A 3-pointer by senior forward Frankie Davidson, a Blackhawk Christian graduate, gave Grace a 9-4 lead just over two minutes into the game, but the Lancers would not hit another shot from the floor for the next eight minutes. No. 9-seed Madonna (25-8) had taken a 19-12 lead during that stretch and led by as much as eight points midway through the first half, but the Lancers started chipping away. With about two minutes before halftime, sophomore guard Jakob Gibbs hit back-to-back layups off of fastbreaks, the second time knocking down a shot while being fouled and then making the free throw to put Grace back up 34-32.
“They were a lot more physical than we were used to, and we really weren’t moving off the ball, so our offense got really stagnant,” Gibbs said. “Once the offense started moving again, we got good looks.”
Grace finished the first half leading 39-33.
“It’s continuing to tell them that it’s a 40-minute game,” Moore said. “It’s easy in this tournament to have 3-minute droughts, 5-minute droughts. I think the key is to withstand runs. Sometimes you go cold offensively, sometimes you’re looking for things. We closed the half really, really well, and that was huge going into the second half, I thought, to come out with a lead.”
That lead almost disappeared in the first minute of the second half as Ethan Emerzian hit two free throws and Mark Mettie hit a layup to cut Madonna’s deficit to 39-37. Grace couldn’t shake off the Crusaders over the next few minutes, and with under 10 minutes to play Mettie hit back-to-back shots to tie the game at 50. The Lancers responded with a 6-0 run.
“We’ve had a lot of games that haven’t been very close, so it’s good to be in a close game because everybody left in the tournament is going to be really good,” said Gibbs, who led the Lancers in scoring for the second night in a row, finishing with 24.
Gibbs joined the 1,000-point club with his 22-point performance in Tuesday’s first-round game and was honored for the milestone after Wednesday’s victory.
Elijah Malone finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Carter Stoltzfus and Davidson each scored nine points. Cade Gibbs had eight rebounds.
Madonna’s leading scorer Henry Speight put up 17 points before fouling out.
Women
RIO GRANDE 99, GRACE 55: In Rio Grande, Ohio, the No. 12-seed Lancers (22-10) were knocked out of their first NAIA Tournament in the second round. Grace trailed 46-33 at halftime and was outscored 27-7 in the third quarter. The Lancers went 19 of 61 from the field (31.1%), including 4 of 22 from 3, while the No. 4-seed Red Storm (30-3) shot 56.3% from the field. Kate Rulli led the Lancers with 12 points, Maddie Ryman scored 11 and Kiersten Findley had nine. Grace will play in the NCCAA tournament on their home court Wednesday.