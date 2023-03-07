WINONA LAKE – Grace made sure that Columbia International’s first appearance in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Tournament was a short one, defeating the Rams 101-72 in the opening round Tuesday.
The top-seeded Lancers (29-3) needed less than two minutes to take an 8-0 lead, and, though the No. 16-seed Rams (18-14) held with Grace for several minutes in the middle of the first half, the Lancers pulled away with an 18-3 run over a five-minute stretch that the Rams were never able to close.
Columbia International qualified for its first trip to the NAIA tournament by winning the Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament as a No. 7-seed, beating four teams in four days, the last three of which were higher seeds.
”We knew they were coming in on fire, so we knew we had to lock in from the jump and stay in front of a lot of their guys, because they have a lot of really good ball handlers and guys that can get into the lane and make things happen,” Grace sophomore guard Jakob Gibbs said. “We just wanted to stay solid on defense and limit them on the offensive glass, and we knew as we got stops we could get out in transition and get easy buckets.”
Grace, which is playing host for the first two rounds of the tournament, will face No. 9-seed Madonna (25-7) in the second round at 6 p.m. today. The Crusaders beat No. 8-seed Olivet Nazarene (23-8) 94-67 in Tuesday’s second opening-round game.
Grace led Columbia International 55-36 at halftime, and the Rams went 3 of 3 on 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the second half to cut the Lancers’ lead to 63-51. But Jakob Gibbs knocked down a 3, his brother Cade made a layup off a fastbreak, and by the time junior forward Jake Wadding hit a 3-pointer with 13 minutes left Grace’s lead had ballooned to 73-52.
Five Grace players scored in double-digits: Jakob Gibbs went 8 of 12 from the field to finish with a game-high 22 points, Cade Gibbs and Elijah Malone each scored 14 points, Wadding had 13 and Ian Scott 11. Carter Stotlzfus added nine and Blackhawk Christian graduate Frankie Davidson scored eight.
The Lancers out-rebounded CIU 38 to 26. Grace came into the contest ranked second in NAIA with 19.5 assists a game, but the Lancers recorded 15 in the first half and finished with 26. They also scored more than 100 points for the fifth time this season.
”They’re super unselfish, and we have a lot of guys who can score the basketball,” Grace coach Scott Moore said. “Every single player on our team is forced to give up a little bit as an individual in order for our team to be successful, and that’s very rare, for 20-year-olds to do, and they’ve been able to do that. Not very often do we have a guy play 30 or more minutes. We’ve got nine guys in our rotation, 10 guys at times.
“We had 26 assists tonight on 37 made field goals, it’s simple, it’s sharing the basketball.”
DiAnthony Heathcock led the Rams with 17 points, but Grace held Darrian Oates, who averaged 14.7 points this season, to nine. The program’s all-time leading scorer Skyler McKinney, who was named the AAC Tournament MVP, scored just six points.
PIKEVILLE 71, HUNTINGTON 66: In Alexandria, Louisiana, the No. 4-seed Foresters (24-8) were upset in their NAIA opener, held to nearly 20 points below their average while shooting just 4 of 25 (16%) on 3-pointers. Huntington led 31-28 at halftime but No. 13-seed Pikeville (20-12) quickly tied the game at 33 and outscored the Foresters 43-35 in the second half. Zach Goodline led Huntington with 22 points.
WomenGRACE 83, PIKEVILLE 53: In Rio Grande, Ohio, the No. 12-seed Lancers (22-9) prevailed in their first NAIA Tournament game in program history to extend the team’s most successful season for at least one more game. Grace led No. 5-seed Pikeville (21-9) 16-11 at the end of the first quarter and 41-19 at halftime. The Lancers shot 53.3% from the field was Pikeville shot just 30.4%. Karlee Feldman and Kiersten Findley each scored 16 points for Grace and Kaylee Patton had 14. Grace plays No. 4-seed Rio Grande (29-3) today.