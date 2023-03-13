A lengthy win streak will end this afternoon when No. 4 Grace takes on No. 21 Freed-Hardeman in the third round of the 2023 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship. The Lancers (30-3), seeded No. 1 in the Duer Quadrant and champions of the Crossroads League regular season and conference tournament, enter today’s game on a 12-game win streak, while the Lions (25-8), who won the Mid-South Conference tournament after placing second in the league during the regular season, have won eight in a row.
Grace and Freed-Hardeman will play the second game of the day at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium at 4 p.m., followed by Indiana Tech, the No. 2 seed in the Liston Quadrant, taking on third-seeded Jamestown out of North Dakota.
“I know they’re really good,” Grace coach Scott Moore said. “If you’re in Kansas City, you’re really good. The Crossroads League and the Mid-South get a lot of publicity as being some of the best leagues in the country, and we know how tested they are.
“They’re fairly young, but they’ve been on a roll here trying to get healthy. They’re pretty talented on both sides of the ball, they’re just really good at a lot of things.”
Freed-Hardeman finished 19-13 a year ago and qualified for the national tournament before falling to Marian in the first round, while Grace makes its return to Kansas City after advancing to the round of 16 in 2022.
As Moore explained, the wow factor still exists for his squad, but it manifests in a noticeably different fashion this year.
“Last year they were taking pictures, you walk over to Municipal Auditorium and there’s that awe factor,” Moore said. “We walked in here last night and it’s a different feel. I think being here is important. It’s a business trip, and I don’t have to work too hard to talk about that with these guys.”
A national tournament qualifier six years running, Tech bowed out in the first or second round each of the last five seasons. Finally overcoming a massive challenge in advancing to Kansas City, the sixth-ranked Warriors (29-4) face another large hurdle in the 11th-ranked Jimmies (27-6) in Mason Walters.
Attending college in his hometown, the 6-9 forward ranks second in the NAIA in scoring at 26.6 points per game. Similar to what Zach Edey does for Purdue, Walters’ large frame draws plenty of focus in the middle.
Jamestown surrounds Walters with proficient scorers as well, as four other players average between 8.8 and 13.0 points for the Jimmies.
“They start with a big man in the middle, who’s in my opinion probably the NAIA national player of the year and they do a good job of surrounding the floor with a lot of guys that can space the floor,” Tech coach Ted Albert said. “Scoring 86 points a game and leading the NAIA in threes per game, they’re certainly going to test us on the defensive end.”
While the Warriors don’t possess a night-in, night-out force on the offensive end, Albert appreciates his squad’s depth. Five players score between 7.7 and 13.1 points per game, and the Tech coach knows any number of athletes on his squad can break out at any time.
“I think just the balanced scoring makes it more difficult to scout us,” Albert said. “We have a few guys, even with a couple coming off the bench, that can have a day. That makes it tougher for them to hone in on 1-2 individuals.
“We’ve been talking about it for a few months now, just keeping our blinders on and making sure that we’re focused on that next task. There’s nothing more important than the next one, and approaching it each day that we have to win the day.”