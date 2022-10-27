It’s a new era for Saint Francis women’s basketball.
In August, Cougars coach Jason Ridge, who had led the program for the previous seven seasons, informed the university he was stepping down to become the principal at Blackford High School.
By mid-September, Saint Francis had installed Cougars men’s basketball assistant coach Jeremy Henney as the new leader of the women’s program. Henney had worked under men’s coach Chad LaCross for the previous seven years and inherited a women’s program that went 17-10 last season, 11-6 in Crossroads League play and reached the NAIA Tournament for the second time in four seasons.
“I had a tremendous experience working for coach LaCross the last seven years, we had a lot of success,” Henney said. “I think I was just ready to run my own program. This gave me the opportunity to stay in the area.”
Henney’s basketball philosophy involves attacking in transition and trying to find a good look in the first seven to nine seconds of the shot clock while keeping teams out of the paint and forcing them into contested 15-foot jumpers on defense.
The Cougars will be aggressive on defense, – Henney believes they have the ability to be the best unit in the Crossroads League on that end of the floor –but they likely won’t play quite the up-tempo style he’d like this year, because of the way the roster is constructed.
The Cougars lost high-scoring guard Sidney Crowe and star forward Meleah Kunkel, a Central Noble product, from last year’s team and only have 10 players on the roster this year. A spate of preseason injuries, including a torn ACL for Northrop grad TiAuna White, have further cut into the team’s depth and some practices have involved as few as six players.
Three of those were named preseason All-Crossroads League in Carroll grad Emily Parrett, Reganne Pate and Cassidy Crawford. Henney wants to see his players push themselves as the season wears on.
“My top six girls know they’re going to play a lot of minutes,” Henney said. “There’s no competition in practice, they know they’re going to play. So this year it has to come from within them and I think it will. They wanna be good, they wanna compete, they wanna win.”
The new Cougars coach has already landed his first new recruit in Carroll’s Taylor Fordyce, who signed with Saint Francis last week, and he has a seal of approval from LaCross.
”Jeremy’s an unbelievable recruiter and coach,” LaCross said. “It’s nice that if we had to lose him, he’s just right down the hall. ... I think he’ll do a really good job on the women’s side, just the way he communicates with players and his coaching style, it’ll be fun to watch them as they progress.”
The Cougars open their season Friday against Trinity International at Goshen.
On the men’s side, LaCross’s team reached the No. 1 ranking in the country last year but lost in the second round of the NAIA Tournament. In the offseason, two of its best players, Carroll graduate and honorable mention All-American David Ejah and Blackhawk Christian product Jalan Mull, transferred.
Without them, Saint Francis will build around three-time All-American guard Antwaan Cushingberry, the fourth-leading scorer in program historyand a crop of seven newcomers, including freshman Joe Reidy, a Woodlan graduate who will start inside. Blackhawk grad Zane Burke will play a much bigger role in his sophomore year, and Brayton Bailey and Carroll graduate Dan McKeeman bring veteran experience.
”Our expectations are still going to be the same,” said LaCross, whose team bristled at getting picked sixth in the Crossroads League. “We’re not taking a year off to build, we’re looking to continue our success.”
Indiana Tech
Coach Jessie Biggs’ women’s team is coming off a 30-3 campaign, a Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference crown and a fourth straight WHAC Tournament title, but they lost in the first round of the NAIA Tournament.
“It didn’t sit well with quite a few people,” Biggs said of the loss to Pikeville. “It’s motivated them in the offseason to really get going.”
The Warriors, ranked 24th in the NAIA preseason poll, lose do-everything guard Emma Tuominen, the reigning WHAC co-Player of the Year but bring back two-time first-team all-conference selections – Erika Foy and Kyra Whitaker. Genevieve Decker-Terres and Bethany Worm are among those who will see increased roles.
The Warriors men’s team under coach Ted Albert went 26-8 last season, won a WHAC regular-season championship and reached the NAIA opening round final before falling to Indiana Wesleyan.
They have every key player back from that team, including leading scorer Grant Smith, forwards Rog Stein and Josh Kline and WHAC Defensive Player of the Year Cory McKinney. Tech is ranked No. 25 in the NAIA preseason poll.
Grace
The Lancers’ men’s team is No. 8 in the preseason poll after going 27-9 last year, winning a surprise Crossroads League Tournament title and reaching the NAIA Sweet 16.
Almost all of the production from that team returns, including prolific scorer Frankie Davidson, a Blackhawk Christian graduate who averaged 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and shot 37% from 3-point range last season.