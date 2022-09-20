The Horizon League will continue to hold its men's and women's basketball tournament finals at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis through 2026, the conference announced Tuesday.
The semifinals and the finals of both tournaments have been held in Indianapolis since 2020. Purdue Fort Wayne, which joined the league in 2020, played in the men's tournament semifinals at the 6,800-seat IFC last season and lost to Northern Kentucky.
“This is an exciting day for the Horizon League as we extend our partnership with the Indiana State Fair Commission to host our premier championships in Indianapolis,” Horizon League commissioner Julie Roe Lach said in a statement. “Our two goals for the men’s and women’s basketball championships have been to provide an outstanding student-athlete experience and to create a long-term community event that truly adds value to the city of Indianapolis by showcasing exceptional Division I basketball."
The 2023 league tournaments will begin Feb. 28 with early round games on campus and will culminate with the semifinal and championship games on March 6-7.