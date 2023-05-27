Huntington freshman Addy Wiley won the 800- and 1,500-meter races and Indiana Tech claimed victory in the men's and women's 4x400-meter relays and the men's 4x100 in the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which were held at Indiana Wesleyan on Wednesday through Friday.
Wiley won both of her races by a relatively wide margin: The Huntington North grad, who won five state track titles with the Vikings, took the 1,500 in 4 minutes, 14.58 seconds, more than 8 seconds ahead of the next runner, and won the 800 in 2:04.29. Indiana Tech junior Lisa Voyles was second in the 800 in 2:08.25, and Grace sophomore Kylie Sauder was fourth in 2:09.53.
All three of those 800 All-Americans also raced in the 4x800: Sauder and her Grace teammates finished second in 8:59.51, Voyles' Indiana Tech team was fourth in 9:09.89 and Wiley and her Foresters were fifth in 9:10.21.
Indiana Tech's 4x400 team of Kayla Moody, Northrop graduate Jo'Deci Irby, Soyinne Grenyion and Voyles won in 3:43.01, helping the Warriors into a tie for fourth-place in the team standings with 36 points. Grenyion took fourth in the open 400 in 55.08, and Irby was sixth in 55.70.
Indiana Tech sophomore Jamaya Warthen eared All-American honors in two events, finishing eighth in the 100 in 11.90 and sixth in the 200 in 24.18.
The Huntington women were sixth in the team standings with 34 points. In addition to Wiley's 20 points, Destiny Copeland was third in the triple jump with a mark of 12.32 meters and took fifth in the heptathlon with 4,652 points. She was the top heptathlete in the 200, long jump and 800 meters.
Grace's 13 points from the 800 and 4x800 tied the Lancers for 23rd in the women's team standings.
Saint Francis tied for 32nd with eight points as Evie Miller, a Homestead graduate who won the D-III 3,000-meter steeplechase as a Trine senior last season, placed second in the same event in 10:32.43.
The Indiana Tech men matched their women's team with a fourth-place finish after scoring 33 points. The Warriors team of Kamari Rush, Michael Warner, Parrish Smith and Esau Haynes won the 4x100 in 40.17, and Rush and Warner joined forces with Eric Pullum and Miles Gray to win the 4x400 in 3:07.94.
Gray was third in the open 400 in 46.84, and Huntington sophomore Zachary Collins, a Lakewood Park Christian graduate, was sixth in 47.34.
Haynes, an Indiana Tech sophomore, took second in the open 100 in 10.48.
Indiana Tech's Collins Mokuah was fifth in the 400-meter hurdles in 52.72, three spots behind Huntington's Dylan Felger, a Norwell grad who placed second in 51.07.
The Forester men picked up two more points from Kent Yoder's seven-place finish in the 10,000 in 30:55.58. Huntington was 25th with 13 points.
Marian junior Isaiah Tipping, a Wawasee graduate, finished seventh in the men's hammer throw with a mark of 58.49 meters.