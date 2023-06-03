Huntington's Addy Wiley ran the 1,500 meters in 4:03.22 at the Music City Track Carnival in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday. That is the second fastest time in history by a college runner, trailing only Jenny Simpson of Colorado, who ran a 3:59.90 in 2009 and later went on to win a world championship in the event and a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Games.
The former Huntington North standout's time shaved more than eight seconds off her personal best and was the fourth-fastest by an American at any level this year. She won seven NAIA national titles during her freshman season with the Foresters.