Former Huntington North standout Addy Wiley ran the second-fastest collegiate 1,500 meters in history Saturday in Nashville, Tennesee

 Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette

Huntington's Addy Wiley ran the 1,500 meters in 4:03.22 at the Music City Track Carnival in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday. That is the second fastest time in history by a college runner, trailing only Jenny Simpson of Colorado, who ran a 3:59.90 in 2009 and later went on to win a world championship in the event and a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Games.

The former Huntington North standout's time shaved more than eight seconds off her personal best and was the fourth-fastest by an American at any level this year. She won seven NAIA national titles during her freshman season with the Foresters.

