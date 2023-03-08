There are 16 teams remaining NAIA men’s basketball tournament and Indiana Tech is one of them for the first time since 2018.
The No. 2 seed Warriors trailed for more than 26 minutes against seventh-seeded Evangel at the Schaefer Center on Wednesday in the tournament’s round of 32, but used a run of 11 straight points to take command midway through the second half on the way to a 71-66 victory.
It’s the first time since 2005, when the NAIA Tournament still consisted of 32 teams, that the Warriors (29-4) have won multiple games in the event, with Wednesday’s triumph joining Tuesday’s 82-57 win over Indiana University-South Bend. The NAIA expanded to 64 teams in 2021
“A lot of these guys are fifth-year guys, we’ve been playing together for five years and this is something we’ve always wanted to do,” said Josh Kline, who scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds. “We’ve never been able to get past that second game. It’s a great feeling, it’s awesome.”
The Warriors will face No. 3 seed Jamestown on Monday or Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, site of the tournament’s final 15 games.
Blake Davison scored 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting, two points off his season-high, and added seven rebounds and two steals. He made a 3-pointer from the corner in front of Indiana Tech’s bench with 1:47 left to put the Warriors, winners of 14 of their last 15 games, in front 67-58. He turned and roared at his teammates as the shot swished through.
But Evangel (23-9) clawed back, scoring the next eight points sandwiched around a pair of missed free throws for Kline to close to within one on a Josh Pritchett 3 with 23 seconds left.
The Valor pressured Tech’s Grant Smith in the backcourt on the ensuing Warriors possession, but Smith split the trap, found Kline all alone in the frontcourt and passed it ahead.
Kline grabbed the ball and hammered it through the rim with two hands while Evangel’s Edriel Martinborough fouled him from behind on the way up. Kline landed and roared at the crowd as his team went ahead 69-66.
“I had to make it because I knew I wasn’t going to make my free throws,” said Kline, who was 3 for 8 at the foul line. “I felt like I blacked out as I went up. I felt his arm on my arm and I knew it was already in.
“I just remember screaming and yelling.”
Sure enough, Kline missed his free throw and the visitors had a chance to tie it, but Manrique Alvarado missed a 3, Davison grabbed the rebound and that was enough to seal the win.
The Warriors trailed throughout the first half – it was 36-32 at halftime – and were down 47-40 with 16 minutes left, but it was at that point the hosts made their game-turning run, with Cory McKinney slicing down the middle of the lane for a finger roll and a 48-47 lead.
On the next Evangel possession, Davison stole the ball and passed ahead to Steve Helm, who attacked the rim, scored an acrobatic layup off glass and went crashing to the floor. When a foul was whistled as well, Helm screamed at his bench inciting the home crowd.
McKinney had 14 points, 10 of them in the second half.
The Warriors shot 52%, including 62% in the second half, and Evangel managed just 35% for the game. Tech had a 42-27 advantage on the boards.
“It says championship on there in our little bracket, but we have a long ways to go and we’re ready,” Davison said. “We know we have a lot of dudes who this is probably their last year.
“None of us younger guys want to send them off in any sort of bad way so we’re just going to give it our all every game.”
Davison scored 15 of his points in the first half, going 6 for 7 from the field and attacking the rim repeatedly for baskets. No one else had more than four points for the Warriors at halftime.
“He’s just crafty,” Indiana Tech coach Ted Albert said. “The way he can get to the rim and finish over length, finish off the wrong foot too. … It’s just a knack he’s always had. It’s a little difficult with him, with an older team, being somewhat of a younger guy, it’s hard for him to step into that sometimes. But when he gets that look in his eye, we know Blake’s taking over.”
Said Evangel coach Bert Capel: “He was the one guy in the first half who kind of held them together because we did a pretty good job on the team as a whole. ... It just happened to be his night tonight.”