Indiana Tech has been the dominant force in WHAC track and field in recent years, and that remained the case at the conference championships in Adrian, Michigan, on Thursday and Friday as the Warrior women won their fifth straight WHAC outdoor title and the men made it 10 straight championships.
The Indiana Tech men and women won by similar margins: The men scored 201.5 points to outdistance second-place Aquinas with 165, and the women scored 199 to beat runner-up Aquinas with 165.5. Both teams won the 4x100- and 4x400 meter relays, and the women were also victorious in the 4x800. The women claimed six individual event champions while the men had four.
The Warrior women's 4x100 team came into the conference championship with the fastest time in NAIA, and Kiya Pogue, Soyinne Grenyion, Taylor Kyle, and Jamaya Warthen lowered the mark still further while winning the event in 45.76. The relay team was recognized with the "performance of the meet" award.
Their success in the relay is unsurprising, given Indiana Tech's dominance in the women's open 100: Sophomore Pogue led a 1-2-3 sweep for the Warriors in 11.90, beating her classmate Warthen by 0.01 of a second while Kyle was third in 12.05. A similar lineup went 1-2-3 in the 200: Warthen was first in 24.43, Kayla Moody was second in 24.95 and Kyle was right behind in third in 24.96.
But even more astonishing was the Warriors' performance in the men's 400, where sophomore Miles Gray won in 48.02 and Indiana Tech runners claimed the first seven places in the event. Kamari Rush was second in 48.33 and Michael Warner was third in 48.41. The top seven Warriors all finished in less than 49 seconds, and the first non-Tech finisher was more than a second behind Gray.
The Warriors claimed the top two spots in the men's 400 hurdles as sophomore Collins Mokuah won in 53.07 and Diego Sekiyama-Nava was second in 53.78.
Indiana Tech also won the women's 400 as junior Soyinne Grenyion claimed victory in 55.30, a personal best that ranks her fifth among NAIA runners this spring.
Junior Lisa Voyles won the 800 in 2:09.04, beating second-place Maggie Whitney of Aquinas by more than five seconds. Tech's Haven Evans was third in 2:20.33.
Junior Javon Saunders won the 110 hurdles in 14.22 while Mokuah took third, Ahumad Williams was fourth and Sekiyama-Nava was fifth.
Junior Krista Boese won the 1500 in 4:39.36, a personal record, and was third in the 5000 in 18:28.59.
The Warriors claimed two victories in field events: Senior Shomari Somerville won the men's high jump with a clearance of 2.00 meters and junior Carlie Turner won the women's long jump with a mark of 5.64 meters.
The women's 4x800 team of Evans, Boese, Lily Greiwe and Mckenna Palmer won in 9:20.54, more than 11 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Evans also teamed up with Voyles, Olaide Olapade and Jo'Deci Irby to win the 4x400 in 3:51.29.
The men's 4x400 team of Aaron Heisser, Jonathan Hairston, Idriss Bahiya and Victor Centeio won in 3:17.01, nearly two seconds ahead of Aquinas, and the 4x100 team of Rush, Warner, Parrish Smith and Esau Haynes won in 40.91, beating Madonna by 0.09 seconds.
Wiley runs NAIA-leading time in league meet
Huntington freshman Addison Wiley, a Huntington North graduate, won the women's 800 at the Crossroads League Outdoor Championships at Marian on Thursday in 2:05.18, the fastest time by an NAIA athlete this season. Voyles holds the second-fastest time in the event this year after running an Indiana Tech-record 2:08.01 at Vanderbilt on April 29. Wiley did not run in the 1500 at the conference meet, but she does hold the NAIA's all-time record of 4:12.53, which she set at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 29.