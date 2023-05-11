Indiana Tech men's lacrosse advanced to the championship game of the NAIA National Invitational with a 7-6 triumph over No. 3 seed University of the Cumberlands on Thursday night at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park in Pensacola, Florida.
Sophomore Devin Macomber netted the winning goal with 2:39 left, one of his two scores in the contest.
Samuel Bodley led the second-seeded Warriors (17-3) with three goals and has nine in the two invitational games. Tech had 39 shots to only 19 for Cumberlands.
The Warriors, winners of 11 in a row, have reached the national championship in three consecutive years. They lost the first two to Reinhardt University and are searching for the first national crown in program history. They will face No. 1 seed Keiser (16-1) for the title at 1 p.m. Saturday after the Seahawks beat No. 5 seed Webber International 15-10 in the other semifinal.
Keiser, which is located in West Palm Beach, Florida, has never won a men's lacrosse national title, losing its only championship game appearance to Reinhardt in 2017.
The Warriors met the Seahawks March 4 in Waleska, Georgia, and the Seahawks won 9-8 after scoring three goals in the final 1:51, including the winner with 18 seconds left.