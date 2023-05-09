The Indiana Tech men's lacrosse team has won almost everything there is to win in recent years. The Warriors have captured four consecutive Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament titles, three regular-season conference crowns, have reached the NAIA National Invitational finals twice and entered last season's Invitational as the No. 1 overall seed.
But a national championship has eluded Tech. The Warriors dropped back-to-back national title games to Reinhardt University over the last two years and are still looking to hoist that particular trophy for the first time in program history.
Tech's latest opportunity to finish the job in the national tournament begins tonight, when it faces WHAC foe Siena Heights in the quarterfinals in Pensacola, Florida.
This Warriors team was not as dominant in the regular season as last year's version. Tech went into the 2022 Invitational 16-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country, but it has been tripped up three times this year, including a loss to Concordia which cost it the WHAC regular-season crown.
Still, Tech is the No. 2 overall seed in the national tournament after getting revenge on the Cardinals with a resounding 15-7 win in the conference tournament title game. The Warriors have little doubt they are national title contenders.
“This tournament is one of those things that’s on the top of our list of things to do every year," said Tech coach Bryan Seaman, who is in his seventh year. "The further you get the year before, the more it’s in your mind. With all of the experienced guys we’ve got, nobody would openly admit it, but I think everybody kind of wanted to just fast forward to now.
"I don’t want to blame all of our issues on that, but I think a lot of the problems we’ve had this year are us looking ahead too much and wanting to get to this moment.”
Now that the Warriors are set to play the games they've anticipated all season, Seaman's charge to his team has been to stay in the moment and refuse to look ahead.
"Ultimately, our goal is to win the tournament and be national champions," he said. "It’s easy to look into the future, but we have a pretty experienced and disciplined group and we all understand it’s important to be right here, right now, otherwise you won’t get to the things that you want.
"Just because you’ve been there doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to play better because of that."
The Warriors' first tournament opponent, the seventh-seeded Saints, gave them everything they could handle in the semifinal of the WHAC Tournament, falling just 12-10 after getting blown out 20-8 in a mid-April regular-season clash.
Siena Heights, playing in its first National Invitational since 2018, is led by a trio of high-scoring attackers in Devin Plemmons (24 goals, 60 points), Eric Csizmadia (44 goals, 64 points) and Jake Gallaher (38 goals, 57 points), while goalkeeper Jakob Moske gave Indiana Tech significant trouble despite being only a freshman.
Tech, which has won nine in a row since a 12-11 defeat to Concordia, lost national player of the year Andrew Ryan from last year's team, but senior Nate Langille has picked up the slack with 39 goals and 77 points on the way to first-team All-WHAC honors.
Siena Heights, which likes to play to play in transition, has beaten Tech more times than any other WHAC opponent over the years.
"That’s a team we get up for every time no matter what it is," the coach said. "You make it a tournament game and it’s even more exciting. ... They have really talented players everywhere."
If Tech wins, it will play in the semifinals against the winner of No. 3 seed Cumberlands and sixth-seeded Concordia on Thursday at 8 p.m. The championship will be Saturday at 2 p.m.