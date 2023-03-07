Indiana Tech’s foray into NAIA Tournament play Tuesday did not start well.
The No. 2 seed Warriors made just one of their first seven shots and six straight points for 15th-seeded Indiana University South Bend pushed the Titans in front early.
But as they have all season, the Warriors responded, shaking off the early bricks to make 13 of their next 15 shots and seize control of the game for good on the way to a drama-free 82-57 win in the first round of the tournament at the Schaefer Center.
The victory came on the heels of a loss to Madonna in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament title game, a defeat which snapped a 12-game winning streak for the Warriors (28-4).
“We all were upset and we knew we were going to bounce back,” Indiana Tech forward Josh Kline said. “We’re one of those teams that responds when bad things happen. We’ve always been like that. Obviously we’re a very old team, a very experienced team, we’ve been here before and we know how to respond and bounce back. … We know we want it and we’re ready to go.”
The victory sets up a second-round matchup at 4 p.m. today at the Schaefer Center between Indiana Tech and No. 10 seed Evangel (23-8), which defeated seventh-seeded Iowa Wesleyan 65-58 before the Warriors took the court.
Max Perez scored 15 points on 5-for-7 3-point shooting to lead the Warriors, part of a 12-for-22 performance from beyond the arc for the hosts. Steve Helm added 11 points and three 3-pointers and Kline and Cory McKinney had 10 points apiece.
It was McKinney who gave the Warriors the lead for good with a 3 from the right wing which made it 8-6 with 13:01 left in the first half, but Perez was the real catalyst of the game-turning 19-4 run which ensued, knocking down three 3s in a 1:29 span, the second of which saw him hit the jumper while fading away right in front of the IU-South Bend bench, which he stared down as he ran back up the court.
Helm followed with another 3 to put Tech up 22-10 and McKinney drained his second long-range shot to push the advantage to 37-20 on the way to a 39-24 halftime lead.
“Max Perez stepped up and hit some big ones for us,” Kline said. “His second and third 3s turned it around for us. Once we get that confidence offensively, the defense followed.”
It was their performance on the defensive end which had been the issue against Madonna and for a few games before, the Warriors believed, and it was there that they focused their efforts Tuesday, holding the Titans to 35% shooting and 0-for-8 from beyond the arc in the first half.
The Titans shot just 37% for the game, compared to 59% for Tech and that defense led to offense, with the Warriors running transition at every opportunity.
“We came in with the right mindset and right approach,” Indiana Tech coach Ted Albert said. “We’re a defensive-first team and when we’re getting stops and able to get out in transition, that’s when you can see the offense start to pick up.
“That’s where we gain our confidence from is the defensive end.”
Tech was never threatened in the second half and extended its lead to as many as 30 thanks in part to a late string of power dunks from Bishop Dwenger product Lucas Lehrman, who had eight points on 4-for-4 shooting.
Leo product Blake Davison scored nine points for the Warriors.
The Warriors have lost in the second round in three of the last five years and have not won multiple games in the tournament since 2005.
They’ll face an Evangel team which rallied from a 33-28 halftime deficit thanks in large part to a 24 of 29 performance at the foul line.
“They’re really athletic, long,” Albert said his team’s next opponent. They’ve got several guys who can get in the paint and make plays, space the floor. Offensively they move it, so they’re going to test us on the defensive end.”
The Warriors were supported against IU-South Bend by a large home crowd, which exploded multiple times as Tech built its lead in the second half. It is the first time in the careers of the players on the roster the Warriors have hosted NAIA Tournament games.
“It’s awesome, seeing those banners up for first and second round, there’s nothing like it,” Kline said. “We’ve never had the chance to host and it’s an amazing feeling and you could feel the atmosphere in the days leading up to it.”