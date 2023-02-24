Indiana Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams captured twin Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference regular-season titles. After a Thursday doubleheader at the Schaefer Center, both are through to the semifinals.
The sixth-ranked men defeated No. 8 seed Aquinas 95-80 for their 11th consecutive victory behind 19 points from Grant Smith and 14 from Leo product Blake Davison, while the No. 16 Tech women rolled past eighth-seeded Lourdes 85-52 earlier in the night thanks to 21 points from Genevieve Decker, 19 from Erika Foy and 16 and eight assists for freshman Taylor Covington.
The men (26-3) will play host to No. 4 seed Rochester in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Saturday, which will be followed by the women (25-4), winners of six in a row, taking on fifth-seeded Cornerstone at 5:30 p.m.
The Indiana Tech men, who have not lost since Jan. 11, roared to a 27-12 lead just 8:11 into the game, making 11 of their first 14 shots and getting eight points, including a pair of 3s, from Smith in that stretch.
“Our focus was coming in and just playing hard the first five minutes,” said Smith, who went 8 for 12 from the field. “We know a lot of teams can’t play with us if we come out with that intensity and that defense we started out with.”
The Saints (12-16) cut the deficit to 31-28, but Indiana Tech’s Max Perez sent his team to a 44-35 halftime edge with a fadeaway 3 in front of the Aquinas bench in the closing seconds of the half, after which he turned and stared down the visitors.
The second half opened nearly as positively as the first for the Warriors, who surrendered the first basket of the half and then scored nine points in a row. Davison got the run started with a high-arcing 3 from the left wing, Rog Stein threw down a transition dunk after swiping the ball away at midcourt and Davison capped the spurt with a two-handed slam on a fast break off a feed from Cory McKinney.
“Out of halftime, coach (Ted Albert) always says just to be aggressive and my teammates share the ball so well,” Davison said. “If I’m open, they find me and they trust me to let it fly. Just have to trust it.”
Bishop Dwenger graduate Lucas Lehrman had five points and six rebounds for Indiana Tech. His lone field goal was a thunderous one-handed putback dunk which put the Warriors in front 70-50.
Tech shot 59% and had a 37-10 edge in bench points.
The Warriors’ women trailed 11-6, but Covington scored or assisted on seven straight points, including a corner 3-pointer, to put her team in front and Kyra Whitaker capped a 12-4 run with a long 3 as the shot clock wound down. Tech led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter.
The Warriors’ opened the second quarter with 18 consecutive points. Foy was the spark, going 6 for 6 from the field for 12 points in the quarter, but it was the defense that set the tone, holding Lourdes (9-20) to 1 for 12 in the quarter and keeping the visitors without a field goal for a 12:04 stretch. It was 40-20 at halftime.
“We really locked down on defense,” Foy said. “We talked about it, we really just needed to communicate on defense and really lock down on players, so that’s what we did.”
Indiana Tech turned its defense into offense, forcing 13 turnovers and scoring 24 points off those miscues. The Warriors got out in transition at every opportunity, with Whitaker and Covington pushing the ball up the floor.
A transition chance provided one of the highlights of the night for the Warriors: With little more than six minutes left in the third quarter, Covington threw a long pass ahead to Decker, who corralled the ball under the rim, bounced it behind her to a sprinting Foy who flipped it over her shoulder for a layup plus a foul and a 51-24 lead.
“It’s deadly, man,” Decker said of Tech’s transition offense. “That’s our game, just moving it faster than other teams because I feel like we’re in better condition than most teams so we just move it fast down the court.”
The Warriors assisted on 21 of 31 made baskets and shot 61% from inside the arc.
Note: Indiana Tech has been selected as a host site for the first and second rounds of the men’s and women’s NAIA Tournaments, the NAIA announced Thursday, giving both teams home-court advantage in the tournament’s early rounds.
The Warriors will host six teams (three men’s and three women’s) for a total of six games. Four first-round games (two men’s and two women’s) will be played March 7 and two second-round contests will be held March 8.