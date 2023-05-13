For the third consecutive season, Indiana Tech men's lacrosse fell one step short of its ultimate goal.
The Warriors lost to No. 1 seed Keiser 15-8 in the NAIA National Invitational championship game Saturday afternoon despite a pair of goals apiece from Samuel Bodley and Emmett Coleman at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park in Pensacola, Florida.
The No. 2 seed Warriors (17-4) came into the game winners of 11 in a row and without a multi-goal loss since Feb. 18, but they finished as the NAIA runner-up for the third year in a row and are still searching for the first national title in program history.
The Warriors tied the score at 1 midway through the first quarter on a goal from Bodley, but Keiser's AJ Badik scored with 4:15 left in the quarter and the Seahawks (17-1) led the rest of the way, taking a 5-2 advantage into halftime and then winning the third quarter 5-1 to break the game open.
Badik, a freshman, turned in a season-high eight goals to lead the Seahawks, who won the first national title in their program's history. Bodley scored 10 goals in the three NAIA Invitational games for the Warriors, including five in a quarterfinal victory over Siena Heights.
Indiana Tech had lost in the previous two championship games to Reinhardt, which it finally defeated during the regular season, toppling the then-No. 1 team in the country 12-7 in March. The Warriors also faced Keiser during the regular slate and fell 9-8 after the Seahawks scored three goals in the final 1:51.
The Warriors should be able to make another run at the title next season as six of their seven All-Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference performers have eligibility remaining: Nate Langille, Josh Bramley, Sam Anderson, Devin Macomber, Avery Smith and Grant Seaman. Only Tom Piotrowski from that group will definitely depart. Coleman is also out of eligibility, but Bodley and goalkeeper Kyle TwoBulls could come back, as well.