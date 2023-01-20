Over the last decade, Indiana Tech's men's and women's track teams have brought home 15 NAIA championship banners, but the Warriors haven't had a place of their own to display them.
For many years, the powerhouse program was nomadic, training at high school tracks or the Plex, on a tiny indoor track around the basketball court and, in recent years, sharing space at Turnstone.
That started to change when Indiana Tech built an outdoor track at Warrior Park in 2019, and with the ceremonial opening of the $6.5 million Doug Edgar Indoor Track on Friday morning, the men's and women's teams finally have a home of their own where their banners can hang.
Instead of a ribbon cutting, four current and former athletes – alumni Wayne Sherbahn, alumna and assistant coach Chauntiel Smith and seniors Joshua Ballard and Lisa Voyles – broke the tape at the new finish line in the ceremonial opening on Friday morning. The first event at the new track, the Warrior Indoor Invitational, started just a few hours later.
"I hope you have an amazing meet today and kick this thing off in style. Everyone that wins today sets a facility record, so I hope Indiana Tech wins all of them at the end of the day," Doug Edgar, the head men's and women's track and field coach for whom the new facility is named, said while addressing his athletes during the opening ceremony.
Edgar, 38, is in his 14th season with Indiana Tech and his 12th year as head coach, and he also teaches a business course called "The Economics of College Athletics." An anonymous donor who gave $4 million toward the building of the new facility requested that it be named after the coach who has presided over each of the Warriors' 15 national team titles (six men's indoor titles and three each of men's outdoor and women's indoor and outdoor titles).
"Goal No. 1 was to make sure I was here to see it, because everyone says you're not supposed to get (a building named after you) while you're alive. I've at least checked that box today," Edgar joked. "It's humbling. This program is not me, I'm a piece of something that's significantly bigger. All of our coaches, our current athletes, our thousands of alumni that won the banners that are back there today, that's why I get to stand up here today."
Ballard, one of the tape-breakers, said Edgar made the team feel like a cohesive and fun group to be a part of even when it did not have a building of its own to call home.
"Since I've been here, Coach Edgar has been great – even before I got here, getting to know him a little bit," Ballard said. "All the athletes love him. He's created a great environment for our team, practices are fun, training is fun, meet days are fun. We have fun, but we work really hard, so it's a great culture he's created."
Edgar said the anonymous benefactor has followed the Indiana Tech track program for some time, but the gift, which was the largest individual donation in school history, is also intended to benefit the greater Fort Wayne running community.
"I think from their perspective, we built this program with local athletes as our primary driver," Edgar said. "They're a big fan of the local running community, they saw this building as a huge support for us, but also for high school athletes, other colleges, local athletes in the area to be able to enhance the Fort Wayne running scene. This is step one, getting our college team in here, but I would expect to see a lot of high school events, some post-collegiate events coming here in the next couple years."
Edgar said that he and his coaching staff had regular input on the setup of the new facility, which will allow for meets that are more efficient and, hopefully, more comfortable for the athletes and spectators.
"I think the biggest thing is that we can conduct every event at the same time, which we've never been able to do. We can pole vault while we long jump, high jump, and do both of our throws at the same time," Edgar said. "We've always had to do one or two of those, wait a little bit. And so meets that used to take 15 or 16 hours, we're hoping to complete today in six or seven hours.
"We also have two eight-lane straightaways, which is very rare for indoor. So today, you'll see us run the 60 dash on one side and the 60 hurdles on the other side. So it saves us a lot of time, but it also puts the athletes in a better position as they warm up and get to compete in their event."