For three quarters Tuesday in the first round of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament, No. 5 seed Indiana Tech struggled to put away 12th-seeded Bryan College. The Warriors led by just three with 10 minutes left despite a raucous home crowd at the Schaefer Center.
But the fourth quarter belonged to the Warriors – thanks to their defense.
The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference champions held Bryan to 2-for-19 shooting from the field in the final quarter and just 26% shooting for the game, including 2 for 22 from 3-point range. That, plus 20 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks from Erika Foy was enough to push Tech to a 63-48 triumph and a berth in the tournament’s round of 32.
“We were really focusing on locking down on defense,” said Foy, who went 9 for 12 from the field and gutted through persistent leg cramps in the second half. “That’s really how we’re going to survive and advance each time; we really just gotta put our foot down and play defense.”
Indiana Tech (27-5) will face No. 4 seed Briar Cliff (25-7), winners of eight in a row, at 6:30 p.m. today at the Schaefer Center for a trip to the Sweet 16. The Warriors have already bested last year’s NAIA Tournament run, which ended in the first round with a loss to Pikeville.
The Warriors shot just 39% from the field, 5 of 16 from long distance and 14 of 23 from the foul line while giving up 22 offensive rebounds. Kyra Whitaker and Genevieve Decker had 14 points apiece and Decker added nine rebounds.
The Warriors led 27-24 at halftime and extended their lead to 36-29 when Taylor Covington deflected a Bryan inbounds pass to herself and raced the other way for an easy layup.
But less than a minute later, Tech forward Bethany Worm, who had notched assists on the Warriors’ first three baskets of the half, was whistled for her third foul and then picked up a technical foul in frustration at the call. The Lions made 3 of 4 foul shots in the aftermath and closed to within two points before Whitaker knocked in a leaning 3 to make it 39-34.
Bryan scored to slice the deficit to three again, but at that point Juliana Burris took over. The junior, who averages 7.9 points, scored Tech’s final eight points of the third quarter on an offensive rebound and putback, a strong drive right for a layup and a pull-up 3-pointer off of one dribble.
Burris added a floater from eight feet off a drive to the right early in the fourth quarter to put Tech up 52-46. She scored all 10 of her points for the game in a 7:51 span.
“She just did a really good job of picking her spots and when she should attack and when she should take those shots and be aggressive with it,” Warriors coach Jessie Biggs said. “When she puts her head down, she’s tough to stop getting to the rim. It was good to see her have the confidence to do that.”
Tech led 54-48 with 5:39 left after a Bryan basket, but that was the last time the Lions would score, missing nine shots and turning the ball over once on their final 10 possessions. Foy hit a pair of midrange jumpers to extend the lead to 10 and totaled six points with four rebounds and two blocks in the final period.
Decker had seven points and seven rebounds in the fourth quarter, which Tech won 16-4 while blocking four shots.
“It’s very encouraging,” Biggs said of Tech’s defense down the stretch. “I like to see in those situations us be aggressive. We don’t want to sit back on our heels.
“Those blocked shots at the end, that’s aggressive defense and that’s what’s going to win you basketball games.”
Briar Cliff defeated No. 13 seed Missouri Baptist 77-65 in the last of four tournament games (two men’s, two women’s) at the Schaefer Center on Tuesday. Tech is not worried about the short turnaround before its next matchup.
“We’re excited to be here,” Foy said. “We want to be here and that really pushes us. We love playing together and we want to continue playing down the stretch.”
The Warriors enjoyed a significant home-court advantage and likely will again Wednesday as host of the four-team pod. Biggs, who is also Tech’s athletic director, thanked the entire university community for assisting with the logistics of hosting men’s and women’s tournament games at the same time.
“I just think hosting is huge,” Biggs said. “Just having your student section behind you, your parents in attendance … it’s an awesome atmosphere. I think it’s something our men’s and women’s teams deserve this year. … It does make a difference. When you’re going on a little run and you get two stops or a huge block and the crowd’s going crazy, that makes a difference, it pushes you. It’s second to none.”