In the final seconds of Indiana Tech’s 87-79 loss to Briar Cliff in the women’s NAIA Tournament round of 32 on Wednesday, Warriors guard Kyra Whitaker checked out of the game. The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Player of the Year walked to the bench, embraced coach Jessie Biggs, then did the same with each of her teammates in turn, fighting tears as she did so.
“It was sad,” Whitaker said. “But I’m thankful for all the memories that I’ve had and all my past and current teammates and just everyone that’s been involved. It’s been an honor playing for this program.”
It was the end of the season for the fifth-seeded Warriors and the end of the line for Whitaker, a fifth-year senior and four-time all-conference honoree.
“She’s the face of our program for a long time,” Indiana Tech coach Jessie Biggs said. “Her name comes with Indiana Tech the last at least four years. There’s just some players where you’re not going to have another one of them and she’s probably one of those kids. She’s a Hall of Fame player here.”
Whitaker scored 15 points in her final collegiate game and Bethany Worm added a season-high 19 on 7-for-8 shooting and eight assists before fouling out with 1:46 left. Genevieve Decker chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds, and Taylor Covington and Juliana Burris added 11 points apiece as Tech (27-6) shot nearly 54%, including 9 of 16 from 3-point range.
The Warriors, looking for their third trip to the Sweet 16 in the last five seasons, led 73-68 with 5:15 left after Covington converted and was fouled.
It was the last time the Warriors would score for 4:29. During that stretch, they went 0 for 5 from the field and turned the ball over once. The No. 4 seed Chargers (26-7) ripped off 12 straight points to take control of the game. The visitors evened the score at 73 on a Konnor Sudmann layup with 4:09 left and after Decker missed from in close, Sudmann scored again to put Briar Cliff up two.
With the Warriors trailing 78-73 and little more than a minute left, Sudmann stole the ball and created a layup on the other end to make the final seconds little more than a formality. Sudmann finished with 30 points and eight rebounds.
“The big thing for us is defense and towards the end we all got a little chaotic and allowed them to hit open shots,” Whitaker said. “Overall we played well, but they’re just a really good team.”
Worm was the star early for Indiana Tech, scoring 14 of the Warriors’ 18 points in the first quarter, after which the game was tied. She came in averaging 6.6 points with a season high of 16.
“I was just really hyped for the game, I wanted us to go to Iowa,” said the 5-foot-10 redshirt junior, speaking of the NAIA Tournament’s championship site in Sioux City. “I was playing for my senior (Whitaker), and I knew how much we wanted to go, so I was ready to go.”
Indiana Tech led 39-35 at halftime – thanks in part to a second-quarter four-point play from Whitaker when she was fouled as she made a 3 – and 59-57 at the end of three quarters, after which the Warriors were shooting better than 60% from the field.
Whitaker pulled up for 3 from the wing with 7:49 left and followed with a back-door cut for a layup on a pass from Worm barely a minute later to put Tech in front 70-67 before Covington’s 3-point play.
The Warriors shot 42% in the fourth quarter and surrendered seven offensive rebounds.
The Warriors are set to return all of their key players except for Whitaker next season, including Worm and Erika Foy, who had six points and six rebounds Wednesday after scoring 20 points and pulling down 14 rebounds in a 63-48 first-round win over Bryan on Tuesday.
”The thing about them is they put in the time,” Biggs said of her returners. “They put in individual workouts. We believe in building people up. ... Having our core group minus one of people who played a lot of minutes is huge. I firmly expect them to work and build off of this and our goal is always to move on further.”