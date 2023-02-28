WINONA LAKE – It was one of those nights that just felt like Indiana basketball.
Two small colleges, separated by only 28 miles, displayed clutch shooting and hard-nosed defense that left the court, briefly, as bloodied as anyone had ever seen it. And they cultivated a rambunctious atmosphere as students from both schools rode ever-changing waves of emotion.
In the end, Grace’s students jubilantly rushed their home court in the wake of the Lancers’ 80-74 victory over the Huntington Foresters for the championship of the Crossroads League Tournament.
“This is awesome,” Grace coach Scott Moore said Tuesday, amid a sea of fans at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center. “Look at what they’ve created. It’s pretty special. It’s neat to be a part of it. They’re warriors. And Huntington, that’s a great team, with a great coach and great players.
“This atmosphere, it’s funny, when you take a look around and see kids and they want to leave their home state and go somewhere else, you take a look at these games and go, ‘Why? Why don’t you want to be a part of this?’ It’s pretty special.”
Grace also won the regular-season championship, is ranked fourth in the nation and should be a factor in the NAIA Tournament.
The Foresters, ranked 15th, could be, too. They were walloped early – trailing 9-0 and 15-6 – but slugged the Lancers right back and took a 16-point lead late in the first half of a back-and-forth affair.
Not until Frankie Davidson dashed down the sideline unfettered and went skyward for a thunderous, one-handed dunk, making it 74-71 with 1:20 remaining in the game, was it clear the Lancers had found their stride.
“That dunk felt good, it felt really good,” said Davidson, a senior out of Blackhawk Christian, who had 18 points and a game-best 10 rebounds. “Of course, a dunk always feels good, but especially one of that caliber and in that type of game. It feels really good. Of course, I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my teammates making a defensive stop at the other end.”
Junior Elijah Malone, a Prairie Heights product, had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Lancers (28-3), who won the tournament in 2022 as a fifth seed. Jake Wadding, a junior, had 14 points and eight rebounds. Jakob Gibbs, a sophomore, added 13 points and sophomore Carter Stoltzfus from Northridge had eight points and 10 assists.
“We knew, coming into the season, that we’d have a really good chance of doing this again with everybody back,” said Davidson, whose team reached the round of 16 nationally last year.
“We were able to make plays down the stretch tonight and it felt really good to convert those possessions and do what we do best. Lots of fun for our guys tonight.”
Huntington’s Landen Jordan, a sophomore from Churubusco, had 17 points and nine rebounds. Zach Goodline, a senior, had 16 rebounds, seven rebounds and six assists. Lane Sparks, a sophomore, added 13 points for the third-seeded, Kory Alford-coached Foresters (24-7).
“It’s 40 minutes and sometimes shots don’t go in,” said Moore, explaining his Lancers just needed to stick with it after early woes. “But you can always guard. I thought (the Foresters) got a little tired late, and we did a better job of pushing the tempo late. We just made plays when we needed to and we were 16 for 16 from the free-throw line, which obviously helps.”
Grace and Huntington will find out their first-round opponents for the NAIA Tournament on Thursday. Grace will host a game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.