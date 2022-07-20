Mathew Peters touched 103 mph on a couple of scouts’ radar guns when he was pitching for Ivy Tech last season. That’s impressive enough, especially since he topped out at 85 mph when he was a senior at Bishop Dwenger three years ago, but Peters thinks he has still more velocity he can tap.
“I think I could possibly be one of the hardest throwers of all time,” Peters said. “With my body and the low mileage on my arm, I think I could possibly have a chance at it.”
Peters, 21, will continue to push his limits in the professional ranks soon. On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs made him a 12th-round selection in the MLB Draft, the 353rd pick overall. He is the first player from Ivy Tech to get drafted and he will pitch for the team for which he grew up rooting.
Before the Cubs grabbed him, Peters had thought he was going to sign as a free agent with the Los Angeles Dodgers and had therefore stopped watching the draft. Suddenly, he got a a congratulatory text from a scout and then a call came in from Cubs scout Zach Zielinski. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander was able to keep his emotions in check through his call with Zielinski, but once he called his father, some tears flowed.
“It was unbelievable, like I didn’t believe it at first, it’s still crazy,” Peters said. “I still feel like I haven’t processed it yet. I’m a professional baseball player. I’ve worked for so long and it finally worked out.”
Getting drafted leaves Peters with a theoretical choice between signing with the Cubs and getting his professional career underway or playing college baseball for Miami (Ohio) next season. That choice, though, has already been made, he said.
“I’m planning on going to the Cubs,” Peters said.
The Cubs have not yet assigned him to a minor-league team. He will first travel to the team’s facility in Arizona for a three-day evaluation process and from there he could be placed anywhere from the Arizona Complex League (what used to be known as rookie ball) to Low-A Myrtle Beach or even High-A South Bend. If he gets assigned to South Bend, he could pitch at Parkview Field in early August, when the Midwest League West Division-leading Cubs visit the TinCaps.
He also is not yet sure whether the Cubs will want him to be a starter or a reliever. He was a starter at Ivy Tech, working six innings or more in some outings, but he is comfortable in either role.
“I’ve done both and I throw hard in both,” Peters said. “That doesn’t really change.”
Peters’ journey to this point began in earnest at Oakton Community College in Des Plaines, Illinois, the first of three junior colleges he attended during a three-year span. He was barely 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds when he was a senior with the Saints, but his father knew there was physical development left for his son.
“I kept telling my kids, ‘He’s going to grow, it’s going to happen,’” his father, also named Mathew Peters, said. “Just because you throw 85 (mph) in high school doesn’t mean you’re done. That’s what happened, he just never stopped growing and his body developed and he kept working and working.”
Peters grew significantly as a freshman at Oakton. He touched 90 mph for the first time as a freshman and he did not stop working even when his freshman season was wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just kept my head down and kept working hard,” Peters said. “I think my biggest advantage was during COVID a lot of people didn’t do anything and just got stuck inside their houses and for the most part I stayed full grind and worked really hard at baseball.”
Once he began growing and his velocity started climbing at a similar rate, it wasn’t difficult for Peters to find motivation.
“I felt like I had a great opportunity,” he said. “I’ve always had an arm, I could throw. Once my body came and I was throwing, it was like, ‘Man, the sky’s the limit.’ Like, I really could throw 100 (mph) and I did. That’s what I would always say is maybe I could throw 100 one day. I didn’t think I’d do it this soon, but I did it, it’s kind of crazy.”
Peters transferred to Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida, pitched there for a year, then signed on with Ivy Tech.
After a grueling offseason workout program with Ivy Tech coach Connor Wilkins and pitching coach Javi DeJesus, a former Fort Wayne Wizard, Peters hit 99 mph in his first appearance with the Titans.
By then, MLB teams had begun to take notice. Peters knew he had a chance to wind up in the professional ranks when scouts started appearing at his games. For one of his starts, he estimated there were as many as 20 scouts watching him.
“It takes some getting used to, when you’re going to throw and you see 10 arms raise their hands and throw a radar gun at you,” Peters said. “But after you throw your first one, it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s over, now I just have to throw strikes.’”
In addition to his fastball, Peters throws a hard-breaking slider, a developing changeup and a variation on his fastball that sinks. He also has passable command, which is plenty for a pitcher with his velocity. In other words, the big righty has a repertoire that plays in pro ball. Still, his journey to get there feels surreal.
“If you would have told that high school kid that he would get drafted to the Chicago Cubs, he would’ve said, ‘You’re crazy,’” Peters said.
“I have a bunch of people from high school who come up to me and have no idea who I am. They’re like, ‘Mat Peters?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, Mat Peters.’ And they’re like, ‘No way.’ Because I didn’t see anyone through that time (when I was transforming physically).”