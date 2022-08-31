Ball State’s football team will look different this season.
The Cardinals lost a handful of program stalwarts, including all-time receptions leader Justin Hall, three-year starting quarterback Drew Plitt, four-year starting linebacker Christian Albright and five-year starting safety Bryce Cosby, from a team that went 6-7 and reached a bowl game for the second consecutive year.
Where Ball State has plenty of experience back is along the offensive line. Although the Cardinals lost Norwell product Curtis Blackwell, who started for five years, they bring back five players with substantial playing time under their belts, including redshirt junior Damon Kaylor, a former Huntington North standout, back for his second year as a starter after transferring from Michigan State prior to last season.
“We had a lot of young guys getting starts last year, me getting my first start last year, now we’re a more experienced group,” Kaylor said. “The sky’s the limit for us, really.”
The same goes for the Cardinals, who are trying to go bowling for the third consecutive season for the first time in program history. They open Thursday with a matchup against Tennessee and its lightning-fast offense at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.
“I think we’re going to be great this year,” the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Kaylor said. “It all starts up front with the offensive line and defensive lines, and we have a lot of experience on both sides.”
After playing tackle most of last season, the former Viking will move inside to left guard, which he feels is a more natural position for him. In preparation, he has spent the offseason working on playing from a 3-point stance and trying to improve his handwork.
“Obviously you’re playing some faster players out on the edge, but it’s still a physical game inside or out,” Kaylor said. “As an offensive lineman, you’ve got to take pride in (physicality). That’s something I’ve wanted to improve on myself is just being a mauler, mowing people down and being as aggressive as possible.”
Kaylor and the line will block for not only new starting quarterback John Paddock – a fifth-year senior who backed up Plitt for three years and Riley Neal before that – but also the Cardinals’ breakout star of last season, sophomore running back Carson Steele.
The Center Grove product garnered 2020 Indiana Mr. Football honors and quickly earned the Cardinals’ lead back role as a true freshman, notching more than 1,000 total yards (891 rushing, 157 receiving) and seven touchdowns while picking up 4.6 yards per carry. Paddock called him “friggin’ awesome” and “a monster.”
Steele is quick to give credit to Kaylor and Co.
“I love those dudes up front,” the 6-1, 215-pound back said. “They go unseen on TV and stuff like that, and nobody really knows how hard their job is, so very thankful for them. I’m excited to see what they can do this year.”
Kaylor is one of a pair of projected starters from northeast Indiana, joined by kicker Ben VonGunten, a former Northeast 8 foe of Kaylor’s at Leo. VonGunten set the Lions’ record for field goals, earned All-State honors twice and spent four years at Indiana Wesleyan, where he also set the record for made field goals and was a two-time NAIA All-American. He has one season of eligibility left.
Kaylor also counts some former NE8 opponents as fellow Ball State offensive linemen – freshmen Chris Hood from East Noble and Cole Mosier from Columbia City.
“Those guys both have a lot of talent,” Kaylor said of Hood and Mosier. “I’ve been doing my best to show them the ropes, give them the best advice I can and show them how we work here.”
Former Homestead lineman Porter Haught, a redshirt sophomore, is back after playing in 11 games last season.