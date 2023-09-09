For the first time in seven matchups, the battle of Saint Francis went to the team from Illinois.
On Saturday at Joliet, Illinois, the Saint Francis Cougars dropped a 17-0 decision to the No. 24 Saint Francis Saints at Joliet Memorial Stadium.
The Cougars (0-2) trailed just 3-0 at halftime, but a touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters helped the Saints (2-0) improve to 1-6 all-time against the school with the same name.
Saints quarterback Sam Tumilty finished 14-of-22 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown, while adding 84 rushing yards on a team-high 22 attempts with both Saints scores.
For the second straight week, the Cougars completed under 50% of their passes. Garrett Yoon finished 13 of 27 for 78 yards and an interception, while North Side graduate Bohde Dickerson also saw time behind center, going 1 of 7 for six yards and a interception.
In a contest where the Saints finished with just 161 yards of offense, Dickerson led the way on the ground with 45 rushing yards on four attempts.
Nate Talhelm led the defense with 12 total tackles and his first interception of the season.
ROSE-HULMAN 30, TRINE 28: At Angola, the Engineers ran out to an early 17-0 lead, then held on as the Thunder scored thrice in the third quarter. Grant Ripperda ran the ball 33 times for 119 yards for Rose-Hulman (1-1), while Jailen Hobbs caught 11 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns in the first 20 minutes of the game.
Alex Price threw for 426 yards on a 23-of-35 effort with four touchdowns and three interceptions, while Xaine Kirby eclipsed the century mark on the ground, gaining 101 yards on 19 carries for Trine (1-1).
ALMA 68, MANCHESTER 0: At North Manchester, the Scots scored early and often to notch their biggest win in 11 all-time matchups between the schools in a series dating back to 1963. Alma (2-0) won its fifth straight in the series, winning those matchups by an average of 33.6 points.
The Spartans (0-2) suffered their first shutout loss since getting blanked twice in a three-week stretch two seasons ago, falling 28-0 to Mount Saint Joseph on Oct. 16, 2021, then suffering a 33-0 loss at Hanover on Oct. 30, 2021.