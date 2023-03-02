Grace men’s basketball, which has already tallied more wins this year than any Lancers team since 1988, earned a No. 1 seed in the NAIA Tournament when the 64-team field was revealed Thursday night. The Lancers will face No. 16 seed Columbia International (18-13) in a first-round matchup at Manahan Orthopaedic Athletic Center in Winona Lake at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The No. 4 Lancers (28-3), winners of 10 in a row and fresh off capturing the Crossroads League regular-season and tournament titles, will try to improve on the run to the Sweet 16 they made last season.
“It’s nice to get through, it’s really to cool to win the regular season and it’s really cool to win the tournament in the Crossroads,” said Lancers coach Scott Moore, whom this week was named Crossroads League Coach of the Year, the second time he has won the award in four years leading the program. “That’s a significant accomplishment, so I’ve done a better job of just enjoying the moments and trying not to look ahead too quickly. … I’m going to enjoy this and it’s just been a fun season.”
The Lancers, led by first-team All-Crossroads League selections Elijah Malone and Frankie Davidson, a Blackhawk Christian product, are playng host to one of the NAIA Tournament’s four-team pods for the first time in program history. If they win in the first round, they will face the winner of No. 8 seed Olivet Nazarene (23-7) and No. 9 seed Madonna (24-7) at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a trip to the Sweet 16. The Lancers beat Olivet 90-87 in the round of 32 in last year’s tournament on Olivet’s campus in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
Also hosting a pod is sixth-ranked Indiana Tech (27-4), the regular-season champion in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference. The Warriors earned a No. 2 seed and will welcome 15th-seeded Indiana University-South Bend (23-8) to the Schaefer Center at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Warriors have lost in the second round of pod play each of the last two seasons. If they win their first-round matchup this year, they’ll get a chance to break that streak at 4 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of No. 7 seed Iowa Wesleyan (27-2 and ranked 23rd nationally) and No. 10 seed Evangel (22-8).
Not hosting but earning a top-four seed anyway was No. 15 Huntington (24-7), which is enjoying its best season under coach Kory Alford, son of former Indiana Hoosiers star Steve Alford. The fourth-seeded Foresters will travel to Alexandria, Louisiana, where they will take on No. 13 seed University of Pikeville (19-12) on Tuesday.
If Huntington wins its first game, the Foresters, who reached the second round last season, will take on the winner of the pod host, No. 5 seed LSU Shreveport (24-7), the 17th-ranked team in the country, and 12th-seeded Thomas (18-8) on Wednesday.
On the women’s side, Indiana Tech (26-5) is also hosting and earned a No. 5 seed in the bracket, setting up a matchup with 12th-seeded Bryan College (27-4) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Schaefer Center in the first round. The Warriors are trying to get out of pod play for the first time since 2019. They will face the winner of No. 4 seed Briar Cliff (24-7) and 13th-seeded Missouri Baptist (24-5) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, if they can get past Bryan.
“We’re really excited,” Tech coach Jessie Biggs said. “Any time you’re playing in a national tournament, it’s something to celebrate. Our players do such a great job of focusing and working really hard. (The bracket reveal) is a time for them to celebrate and just be happy and fortunate that they’re one of the teams that’s still playing.That’s our approach and our mindset is just to give everything we have.”
If the Warriors reach the Sweet 16, they could run into the No. 1 seed in their region, No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan (28-3), which Tech defeated 74-71 on the road Nov. 15.
The Grace women (21-9), who have already set a program record for victories this season, were selected to participate in the NAIA Tournament for the first time in 47 years of the program’s existence, garnering a No. 12 seed. They will face No. 5 seed University of Pikeville (21-8) in Rio Grande, Ohio, on Tuesday.